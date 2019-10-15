Absorb Software Receives Highest Overall Rating Among Vendors in Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Corporate Learning Report

LMS Company Ranked Highest for Service & Support and is the Only Solution to Receive a 100% "Willingness to Recommend" Score

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Absorb Software , provider of the Absorb Learning Management System (LMS) and the newly introduced Absorb Infuse, today announced the company has been recognized in the 2019 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Corporate Learning Report. The report recognizes the vendors that are highly rated by their customers through reviews on the Gartner Peer Insights portal – a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers.

Based on the feedback and ratings from end-user companies with revenue more than $50 million, and those who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the platform, Absorb Software received the highest overall rating relative to other vendors in the corporate learning market, with a total of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Also, among the 8 vendors evaluated in the report, Absorb Software was the only one to receive a 100% "willingness to recommend" score and ranked highest among vendors for service & support.

"Many customers tell us they've switched to Absorb based on our superior customer service, and we believe the results from this report validate the value of our commitment to providing a great user experience," said Absorb CEO Mike Owens. "We want to thank our customers for sharing their valuable insights and feedback on Gartner Peer Insights. We recognize that corporate learning is critical to driving innovation and digital transformation, and we are committed to supporting organizations with technology that delivers the knowledge, skills, and flexibility necessary to help them maintain a leading edge."

A full complimentary copy of the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' report can be found here. Below are some excerpts from reviews that contributed to the rankings, which were based on 14 total ratings, as of 31 August 2019:

"Apart from the high level of productivity, Absorb LMS has won us with their integration capabilities. Without a hitch, we can connect to all the necessary third-party programs," Software Engineer in the Services Industry.

"Absorb provides a comprehensive LMS that is easy to administrate and brand for your organization. It is simple to set up courses, enroll users, and train new admins," Communications & Training Team Lead in the Media Industry.

"We needed to get employees trаіned quісkly fоr an uрсоmіng ISO Certіfісаtіоn Audіt. We lоаded аnd deрlоyed 87 соurses, whісh resulted іn оver 4,300 іndіvіduаl user enrоllments; 400 соmрletіоns рer dаy (durіng the fіrst 5 dаys); аnd оver 21,000 system generаted e-mаіl nоtіfісаtіоns. The system рerfоrmed flаwlessly," R&D Project Manager in the Manufacturing Industry.

Absorb Software is celebrating a string of recent acquisitions that have expanded the company's global reach in the growing learning technology market. With the backing of Silversmith Capital Partners, Absorb Software added Torch LMS and eLogic Learning to the brands in its portfolio -- with hints of more to come.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Source: Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Corporate Learning, Peer Contributors, 3 October 2019.

About Absorb Software

Absorb Software is a learning technology company based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, with global offices in London, Dublin, Shanghai, Sydney, Boston, Tampa and Salt Lake City. Absorb offers both Absorb Infuse, the first Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to offer a true in-the-flow learning experience, and its flagship product, Absorb LMS, an industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System for businesses, higher education, government and non-profit agencies around the world. Learn more at www.absorblms.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , or Twitter .

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management. Silversmith's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing profitable technology and healthcare companies. The firm seeks to invest $15 million to $75 million per company. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Centauri Health Solutions, Digital Map Products, Impact, LifeStance Health, MediQuant, Nordic Consulting Partners, and Validity. The partners have over six decades of collective investing experience and have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including Ability Network, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty Dialysis, MedHOK, Net Health, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Yapstone. For more information, visit www.silversmithcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

eMedia Junction

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-275-8112

SOURCE Absorb Software

Related Links

http://www.absorblms.com

