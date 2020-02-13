Absorb Software Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Accommodate Rapid Growth

Industry-Leading Learning Management System (LMS) Provider Signs Multi-Year Lease for Expanded Space at TELUS Sky in Downtown Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Absorb Software, provider of the Absorb Learning Management System (LMS) and the newly introduced Absorb Infuse, today announced plans to relocate the company's corporate headquarters to the new TELUS Sky mixed-use tower in downtown Calgary. Following a remarkable year of growth, Absorb has signed a multi-year lease for 80,000 square feet (7,430 square metres) of office space in the newly constructed 60-story tower, which is expected to open at the end of this month.

"Calgary has been a great home for Absorb, and since our business has grown so rapidly in recent years, it was time for us to move into a location better suited to accommodate our current team and anticipated growth. We're thrilled we can remain in the area while we continue to expand and deliver the industry-leading solutions to our customers," said Absorb CEO, Mike Owens. "Moving to this unique and impressive tower—a transformative landmark for the city—will not only provide Absorb with the tech-focused amenities necessary to support the company's ongoing expansion, but help us attract and retain the best talent."

"With Calgary poised to become a significant tech hub in Canada, TELUS Sky is designed to meet and exceed the expectations of the city's growing creative and technology sectors," said Roz McQueen, a leasing executive at Westbank, developer of TELUS Sky, in partnership with Allied and TELUS. "We are excited to welcome Absorb to TELUS Sky, knowing the company will make full use of the amenities that the building has to offer. Not only will TELUS Sky be the company's new workplace, but it also has the potential to be a home for their international talent, through the project's furnished short or long-term residential offerings on floors 30-58."

Designed by global architectural firm, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), TELUS Sky offers state-of-the art workspaces in downtown Calgary, in a projected LEED Platinum certified building. The lobby of TELUS Sky features a living green wall and 11-story atrium which serves to enhance the 100% fresh air in the building, while operable windows and natural light sources contribute to wellness in the workplace.

Absorb will occupy five levels of open-concept workspace with balconies on floors 20 and 22-25 and have access to the wellness centre and health-food concepts in the building. This deal brings the commercial space of TELUS Sky to 60% leased, as the project prepares to open toward the end of February 2020.

About Absorb Software

Absorb Software is a learning technology company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with global offices in London, Dublin, Shanghai, Sydney, Boston, Tampa and Salt Lake City. Absorb offers both Absorb Infuse, the first true in-the-flow learning experience, and its flagship product, Absorb LMS, an industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System for businesses, higher education, government and non-profit agencies around the world. Learn more at www.absorblms.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

ABOUT TELUS SKY

TELUS Sky is a mixed-use tower designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, a LEED Platinum showcase and a transformative project for Calgary. In addition to the project's creative workspace, TELUS Sky includes 326 homes for short-term or long-term stay on 28 residential floors, creating an environment that will be active and vibrant 24/7, 365 days of the year. TELUS Sky is at once layered and holistically designed, a total work of art. Designed by Bjarke Ingels to create a new landmark on the Calgary skyline, in addition to the unique architecture, a fully programmable art installation by author/artist Douglas Coupland, titled Northern Lights, extends the length of the north and south façades. Using integrated LED lighting wrapped around each window frame or "pixel" of the building, Coupland has created a series of animation sequences which will illuminate the project.

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

ABOUT WESTBANK

The core of Westbank's mission is to create a body of work with a high degree of artistry that helps foster more equitable and beautiful cities. Westbank is active across Canada and in the United States, with projects including residential, hotels, retail, workspace, rental, district energy, affordable housing and public art. Established in 1992, they are one of North America's leading developers, with offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Hong Kong, Seattle and Tokyo, and over 25 billion dollars of projects completed or under development. Westbank is driven by the belief that beauty and culture in all forms and in the broadest definitions, are essential to human existence. In committing their efforts fully towards the fight for beauty and the creation of culture, they have evolved beyond the definition of a traditional real estate development firm, to become a culture company.

