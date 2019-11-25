Absorb Software Wins PCMag Editors' Choice Award

Editors Give Absorb LMS Top Ratings, Saying the Cloud-based Platform is "the Most Attractive and Functional Turnkey Learning Management System We Have Tested"

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Absorb Software, provider of the Absorb Learning Management System (LMS) and the newly introduced Absorb Infuse, today announced the company has earned PCMag's prestigious Editor's Choice Award, the publication's highest rating.

PCMag editors gave Absorb LMS a 4.5/5 "Excellent" rating citing the platform's best-in-class user interface, standout mobile support and an extensive feature list ranging from gamification to integrated ecommerce. In the words of William Fenton and Molly K. McLaughlin, "Absorb LMS is the most attractive and functional turnkey learning management solution we have tested."

The PCMag Editors' Choice Award adds to a growing list of accolades for Absorb LMS. The company's platform recently earned the highest overall rating among vendors in Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Corporate Learning Report. Absorb was also named in Training Industry's annual Top 20 Learning Portal/LMS Companies this year.

"It's an honor to be named a 2019 Editors' Choice winner," said Absorb CEO Mike Owens. "PCMag is one of the industry's most respected technology publications, and to be singled out by top editors as a stand-out solution is yet another great accomplishment for our team. The distinction confirms our ongoing success in the market and that we are indeed delivering a best-of-breed LMS, with a remarkable user experience."

A trusted leader in independent tech reviews, PCMag touted Absorb LMS for its intelligent reporting capabilities. Editors noted the platform is enabled with robust smart filters that allow administrators to run an unlimited number of highly customized reports based on individuals' roles and precise data. Results can be shared in various formats or automatically via custom emails designed specifically for different groups and departments within an organization.

The report goes on to acknowledge the Absorb "approach to users is also conceptually innovative" and that the LMS is "extremely generous in its support for videos and file types…accepting all major standards." Among the other benefits cited:

Dedicated plans for internal and external training

Nearly two dozen learning languages and localizations

Useful secondary apps for Android and iOS

Optional Mercury Module for adding billboards, surveys polls and contests

A full copy of the PCMag report on Absorb LMS can be found here.

