Absorbable Sutures Market size to grow by USD 622.72 million from 2022 to 2027 | The number of surgical procedures globally drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The absorbable sutures market is to grow by USD 622.72 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of surgical procedures globally. Some factors that contribute to the growth in surgery include developments in healthcare technology, increasing access to healthcare, and changing demographics. The safety and efficiency of surgical procedures have been enhanced by technological progress. Due to its advantages, e.g., reduction in the incidence of trauma and reduced recovery time, minimally invasive techniques, robotics-assisted surgery, or new surgical approaches are gaining popularity. There is a need for more surgical procedures due to an increase in the incidence of these diseases. In these procedures, the deployment of absorbable sutures is essential for wound closure and tissue approximation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Absorbable Sutures Market 2023-2027

The report on the absorbable sutures market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.

Absorbable Sutures Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The rising demand for absorbable sutures from emerging economies is a major trend in the market. As developed countries move towards advanced techniques for wound closure, adhesives, and sealants, emerging economies are playing an essential role in driving the absorbable sutures market. Business expansion is the focus of companies in developing countries with a view to increasing their presence and generating significant revenue. Moreover, these countries are offering medical procedures at low cost, and this will lead to medical tourism as well. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Absorbable Sutures Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

The absorbable sutures market analysis is segmented by type (monofilament sutures and braided sutures), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the monofilament sutures segment will be significant during the forecast period. Monofilament sutures have a single filament and do not have braids such as multifilament sutures and can easily pass through tissues due to low friction, less tissue trauma, and elicit few reactions. In addition, the smooth edges of monofilament sutures will also help to reduce tissue irritation and discomfort that patients experience as they heal. Low bacterial adherence is maintained by monofilament absorbable sutures, resulting in a lower risk of colonization and infections at the suture site supporting improved wound healing outcomes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Company Offering

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. - The company offers absorbable sutures such as CENTENIAL catgut plain and CENTENIAL catgut chromic. It also offers non-absorbable sutures and medical devices.

The company offers absorbable sutures such as CENTENIAL catgut plain and CENTENIAL catgut chromic. It also offers non-absorbable sutures and medical devices. B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers absorbable sutures such as Monosyn, MonoPlus, and Novosyn.

The company offers absorbable sutures such as Monosyn, MonoPlus, and Novosyn. Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers absorbable sutures such as Capio SLIM.

Absorbable Sutures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 622.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bactiguard Holding AB, Boston Scientific Corp., Boz Tibbi Malzeme Sanayi ve Tic. A.S, Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd., CPT SUTURES CO. LTD., DemeTECH Corp., Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., Gunze Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TICARET A.S, Lux Sutures AS, Medtronic Plc, META BIOMED CO. LTD., Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd., Surgical Sutures Pvt. Ltd., Sutumed Corp., Suture Planet, Teleflex Inc., and Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

