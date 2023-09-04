Absorbable Sutures Market size to grow by USD 622.72 million from 2022 to 2027 | The number of surgical procedures globally drives market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

04 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The absorbable sutures market is to grow by USD 622.72 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of surgical procedures globally. Some factors that contribute to the growth in surgery include developments in healthcare technology, increasing access to healthcare, and changing demographics. The safety and efficiency of surgical procedures have been enhanced by technological progress. Due to its advantages, e.g., reduction in the incidence of trauma and reduced recovery time, minimally invasive techniques, robotics-assisted surgery, or new surgical approaches are gaining popularity. There is a need for more surgical procedures due to an increase in the incidence of these diseases. In these procedures, the deployment of absorbable sutures is essential for wound closure and tissue approximation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Download Sample Report in minutes!

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Absorbable Sutures Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Absorbable Sutures Market 2023-2027

The report on the absorbable sutures market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis. 

Absorbable Sutures Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The rising demand for absorbable sutures from emerging economies is a major trend in the market. As developed countries move towards advanced techniques for wound closure, adhesives, and sealants, emerging economies are playing an essential role in driving the absorbable sutures market. Business expansion is the focus of companies in developing countries with a view to increasing their presence and generating significant revenue. Moreover, these countries are offering medical procedures at low cost, and this will lead to medical tourism as well. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Absorbable Sutures Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

The absorbable sutures market analysis is segmented by type (monofilament sutures and braided sutures), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

  • The market share growth by the monofilament sutures segment will be significant during the forecast period. Monofilament sutures have a single filament and do not have braids such as multifilament sutures and can easily pass through tissues due to low friction, less tissue trauma, and elicit few reactions. In addition, the smooth edges of monofilament sutures will also help to reduce tissue irritation and discomfort that patients experience as they heal. Low bacterial adherence is maintained by monofilament absorbable sutures, resulting in a lower risk of colonization and infections at the suture site supporting improved wound healing outcomes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Bactiguard Holding AB
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • Boz Tibbi Malzeme Sanayi ve Tic. A.S
  • Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.
  • CPT SUTURES CO. LTD.
  • DemeTECH Corp.
  • Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.
  • Gunze Ltd.
  • Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.
  • KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TICARET A.S
  • Lux Sutures AS
  • Medtronic Plc
  • META BIOMED CO. LTD.
  • Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd.
  • Surgical Sutures Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sutumed Corp.
  • Suture Planet
  • Teleflex Inc.
  • Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.

Buy the report!

Company Offering

  • Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. - The company offers absorbable sutures such as CENTENIAL catgut plain and CENTENIAL catgut chromic. It also offers non-absorbable sutures and medical devices.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers absorbable sutures such as Monosyn, MonoPlus, and Novosyn.
  • Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers absorbable sutures such as Capio SLIM.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The laparoscopic devices market is estimated to grow by USD 4,396.16 million at a CAGR of 8.11% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (instrument, accessories, and laparoscopes), end-user (hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Growing demand for laparoscopic bariatric surgeries is an emerging trend shaping the market.

The optical biometry devices market is estimated to grow by USD 93.26 million at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation product (SS-OCT-based optical biometers, OLCR-based optical biometers, PCI-based optical), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Increased efficiency of optical biometry over ultrasound A-scans driving the growth of the market.

Absorbable Sutures Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 622.72 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

3.95

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bactiguard Holding AB, Boston Scientific Corp., Boz Tibbi Malzeme Sanayi ve Tic. A.S, Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd., CPT SUTURES CO. LTD., DemeTECH Corp., Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., Gunze Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TICARET A.S, Lux Sutures AS, Medtronic Plc, META BIOMED CO. LTD., Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd., Surgical Sutures Pvt. Ltd., Sutumed Corp., Suture Planet, Teleflex Inc., and Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Nitric Acid Market size to grow by 6.66 million tons from 2022 to 2027 | APAC to contribute 40% of the market growth- Technavio

Luxury Furniture Market in Middle East is to grow by USD 350.67 million from 2022 to 2027 | An increase in the number of office spaces to boost market growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.