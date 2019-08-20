Absorbable Tissue Spacer Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of ~10% During the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI, in its latest research study, examines the absorbable tissue spacer market and presents actionable insights on its progress over the evaluation timespan of 2019-2029. As per the research study, the global absorbable tissue spacer market reached ~US$ 85 Mn in terms of value in 2018, and is expected to propel at an impressive CAGR of ~10 % during the forecast period.

Surging demand for radiation therapy in the backdrop of rising morbidities due to cancers as compared to other chronic diseases altogether in developed and under-developed economies are surfacing as the cornerstone for the progress of absorbable tissue spacer market, says the FMI study. Furthermore, stringent legal policies will persist to regulate the emission of high-energy rays during radiotherapy treatment and assure patient safety, which is likely to motivate manufacturers to perform clinical studies by consulting with experts.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8507

Increasing prevalence of cancers continues to be a global concern, and elimination of cancerous tissues in an efficient way remains of core interest for oncologists and dosimetrists. The leading participants in absorbable tissue spacers market landscape are focusing on conducting clinical trials to develop spacers that are tailored to specific needs of the target area.

Hydrogel-based Spacer Remains Preferred among Surgeons

As per the findings of FMI's research, hydrogel-based absorbable tissue spacers account for ~3/4th shares of total sales. The report further suggests that the hydrogel-based spacer is rapidly becoming an integral component of prostate cancer radiotherapy and is one of the few absorbable tissue spacers that have received government clearance in most of the countries.

Preview Analysis of Absorbable Tissue Spacer Market is segmented by ( Product Type - Hydrogel-Based Spacer, Biodegradable Hyaluronic Acid Spacer, Biodegradable Balloon Spacer & Crystal-Based Spacer; Application - Radiotherapy & Infection Management; End Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres & Specialized Clinics;) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2029: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/absorbable-tissue-spacer-market

Hydrogel-based spacers have high tolerability as the space created between prostate and rectum efficiently lowers the emission concentration on the rectum, significantly reducing irritation of rectum during prostate radiotherapy. Placing hydrogel-based spacers is technically less-complicated, especially for surgeons who are aware of ultrasound-directed transperineal injections. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scans enable confirmation about proper deployment of spacers. Furthermore, patients undergoing radiation therapy with hydrogel-based spacers are lesser prone to adverse long-term rectal complications and relatively decreased amount of rectal pain during treatment, making hydrogel-based spacer most sought-after among oncologists.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8507

Cancer specialists are constantly shifting towards absorbable tissue spacer to cure different types of cancers. Absorbable tissue spacers, after proper placement, protects the adjacent healthy tissues from strong radiation, resulting in increased concentration of dose delivery at the affected organ, thereby eliminating adverse procedural events. Further, absorbable tissue spacers avoid the need for a second surgery for spacer removal as they gradually dissolve into the tissues.

The market for absorbable tissue spacer is still young, and this study tracks the growth of absorbable tissue spacers market over the period of next decade. For a deeper dive into the exclusive insights on the absorbable tissue spacer market study, write in to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8507

More from Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices Market Insights:

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: Market Research Blog

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE Future Market Insights