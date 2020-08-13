Absorbine Pet Care launches new SaniPet sanitizing spray for pets, eliminating 99.9% of germs on contact to help manage healthier households

"Pets and their families thrive with close contact; however, the heightened awareness of germs is impacting important bonds between the two," said Amy Cairy, director of marketing for Absorbine Pet Care. "We're seeking to keep people and pets safely together by introducing a simple element to hygiene routines. New SaniPet effectively neutralizes pathogens on a dog's paws, skin and coat before it enters the home, providing peace of mind."

SaniPet sanitizer is sprayed on a dog's paws, skin and coat until wet and left to penetrate for 60 seconds before air drying or toweling off. It is the only product formulated by a time-tested pet-care company that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs on contact. Active ingredients Benzalkonium chloride (0.13%) and Chloroxylenol (0.5%) ensure a broad spectrum of coverage for a variety of bacteria and viruses, and the patent-pending formula's conditioning agents, like aloe, keep paws, skin, and coats healthy and moisturized.

SaniPet is the latest product innovation from Absorbine Pet Care, the No. 1 trusted name in animal healthcare. Absorbine Pet Care maintains a tradition of delivering safe, effective and innovative health and wellness products for pets and horses, pursuing solutions proven gentle on animals. New SaniPet sanitizer is safe for use as directed on all breeds of dogs and on horses; it is not recommended for cats due to their self-grooming habits and sensitivities, and an added bittering agent dissuades animals from ingesting.

New SaniPet sanitizing spray is available at 700 Tractor Supply stores, 400 Pet Supplies Plus stores and independent pet stores nationwide. Also, it is available at https://absorbinepet.com/products/sanipet-coat-spray and Amazon.com for a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a 16-ounce bottle.

