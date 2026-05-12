Abstract Named to Rising in Cyber 2026 List of Top Cybersecurity Startups

CISO-Voted List Recognizes the 30 Private Cybersecurity Companies Shaping Enterprise Security in the Age of AI

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract, the leader in streaming-first security data operations, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2026, an independent annual list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the 30 most promising private cybersecurity startups. Now in its third year, Rising in Cyber has become a trusted signal of what is actually moving the needle in enterprise security.

Abstract

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber honorees are selected through voting by 150 active CISOs and senior security executives; the result is a reliable signal of what security teams are actually adopting to address their most urgent challenges.

Abstract joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $6.9 billion, according to PitchBook, and is defining the next generation of cybersecurity across critical areas, including identity and access management, agentic AI security, security operations, and application defense.

The 2026 honorees were named alongside the release of the Rising in Cyber 2026 Report, produced in collaboration with Morgan Stanley. The report draws on CISO survey data and market analysis to map how the cybersecurity industry is evolving from AI agents reshaping security operations to a historic surge in strategic M&A, and separates signal from noise for investors, operators, and security leaders.

"Security is now moving from a constraint to an enabler on how fast AI can actually scale inside the enterprise. The 150 CISOs who voted on this list understand that better than anyone," said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. "Congratulations to this year's Rising in Cyber honorees for earning their trust."

Honorees will be recognized at a private event on May 12 at the New York Stock Exchange in San Francisco alongside top security leaders and investors.

"Abstract is honored to be named to the Rising in Cyber 2026 list of the 30 most promising private cybersecurity startups," said Colby DeRodeff, CEO and co-founder, Abstract. "This recognition from 150 CISOs confirms what we're hearing in the market: security leaders are done forcing their environments to fit their SIEM, and they're looking for a platform they can actually build around their existing stack."

What Abstract's AI-Gen Composable SIEM Means

AI-Gen Composable SIEM introduces a system-of-systems architecture that enables organizations to:

Decouple data sources and destinations to eliminate vendor lock-in

Run detections in-stream for real-time threat response

Tier and route data intelligently to reduce storage costs

Embed AI across workflows for triage, investigation, and response

Scale elastically across multi-cloud and hybrid environments

Unlike legacy platforms that centralize all functionality into a single stack, Composable means enterprises can choose their architecture, deployment model, and analytics engines without sacrificing performance or control.

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2026, visit www.notablecap.com/risingincyber .

Additional Information

LinkedIn

AI-Gen Composable SIEM manifesto

About Abstract

Abstract is the pioneer of AI-Gen Composable SIEM, a streaming-first, AI-native security operations platform designed to simplify data strategy and accelerate detection, investigation, and response. Founded by pioneers from ArcSight, Bank of America, Mandiant, and Palo Alto Networks, Abstract is redefining how modern SOCs are built and scaled. Learn more at https://www.abstract.security/

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber is an annual list and research initiative that recognizes the most promising private cybersecurity companies, as selected by nearly 150 practicing CISOs and cybersecurity executives. For more information about the Rising in Cyber list, report, and methodology, visit www.risingincyber.com .

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is named for the founders we invest with, the ideas they pursue, and the companies they build. An early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in the U.S., Notable brings a global perspective to cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, commerce, and AI, investing across the U.S., Israel, Europe, and select go-global markets.

Notable Capital's portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Browserbase, Drata, fal, Handshake, Quince, Slack, Square, Vercel, Wispr, and more. More information at www.notablecap.com.

Contact

Jill Pescosolido

Abstract

[email protected]

SOURCE Abstract Security Inc