Abstract Raises $25 Million as Enterprises Shift to Composable Security Operations

Cheyenne Ventures and AVP co-lead the round, which brings Abstract's total funding to nearly $50 million at triple its prior valuation, after a year of 380% ARR growth and 264% net revenue retention.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract, the pioneer of composable security operations, today announced a $25 million round co-led by Cheyenne Ventures and AVP, with additional investment from Olive Hill Ventures and follow-on investment from Crosslink Capital and Rally Ventures. The round brings Abstract's total funding to nearly $50 million following a year in which the company grew annual recurring revenue 380%, reached 264% net revenue retention, and tripled its customer base.

The investment reflects a broader shift in security operations as enterprises move beyond monolithic SIEM platforms toward composable architectures that provide greater control over data, AI, and cost. Abstract's streaming-first platform enables organizations to modernize security operations without being locked into a single vendor ecosystem.

Security teams have spent a decade feeding every log into one platform and watching the bill climb as the data grew. The model leaves detection happening after everything is already in storage, locks organizations into a single vendor's architecture, and turns visibility into a cost problem. Abstract was built to break that pattern.

AI-Gen Security Operations combines a composable architecture with streaming detection and AI woven across the SOC workflow. It separates data sources from destinations, runs detections while data is still in motion, and helps analysts work faster, investigate deeper, and trust the results. Enterprises keep control of their architecture, their costs, and their data, without trading away performance. With Abstract, an organization can:

Decouple sources from destinations, so data is not locked to one vendor's stack

Run detections in stream, so threats surface before data reaches storage

Tier and route data on the way out, in the schema each destination expects, including OCSF, ECS, and CIM, to cut storage cost

Apply Astro AI throughout the SOC workflow

Scale across multi-cloud and hybrid environments

Over the past year, Abstract:

Grew ARR 380% year over year

Reached 264% net revenue retention

Grew the customer base 3x

Made 40 strategic hires to support enterprise expansion

"For more than two decades, SIEM has been the foundation of security operations. AI-Gen Security Operations is what's next," said Colby DeRodeff, CEO and co-founder of Abstract. "It gives organizations control over their data, runs detections while data is still in motion, and embeds AI into every stage of detection, triage, investigation, and response. We built Abstract around that vision from day one because AI isn't a feature bolted onto the SOC. It's woven into every layer of security operations. This investment gives us the resources to continue building a generational cybersecurity company."

The funding will go toward widening in-stream detection coverage, extending Astro AI across the SOC workflow, and growing the go-to-market team to keep pace with enterprise demand.

"Every major platform transition creates a new systems architecture, and security operations is entering one of those moments. Enterprises no longer want to be forced into a single data platform just to detect threats. Abstract has built the architecture for that next generation.

Streaming-first. AI-native. Composable. When we combined that vision with the team's execution and customer traction, increasing our investment was an easy decision," said J.R. Becko, Partner, Cheyenne Ventures.

"We back founders with the depth and conviction to build something category-defining, and Abstract has both," said Manish Agarwal, General Partner, AVP. "Security teams are putting AI at the center of how they operate, and AI is only as good as the data underneath it. The teams that come out ahead will be the ones that own their data, route it on their terms, and detect in real time rather than after the fact. Abstract is building the platform to get them there."

About Abstract

Abstract is the pioneer of composable security operations, a streaming-first platform that simplifies data strategy and speeds detection, investigation, and response. The platform runs detections in stream, routes data to the destinations and schemas teams already use, and brings AI to security operations through Astro AI. Abstract is on the AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud marketplaces. Abstract was founded in 2023 by veterans of ArcSight, Bank of America, Mandiant, and Palo Alto Networks. Learn more at https://www.abstract.security/

About Cheyenne Ventures

Cheyenne Ventures is a specialized venture capital firm providing flexible equity financing to expansion-stage technology companies. The firm leads and syndicates investments alongside top-tier investors, enabling existing backers to increase ownership in their highest-conviction companies. Leveraging deep relationships across the venture ecosystem, Cheyenne focuses on high-growth businesses in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud infrastructure while remaining opportunistic across enterprise technology. Cheyenne's differentiated strategy and decades of operating experience allow it to provide founders with strategic capital, hands-on guidance, and go-to-market expertise.

About AVP

AVP is an independent global investment platform focused on high-growth technology companies, ranging from deep tech to tech-enabled, across Europe and North America. The firm manages more than €2.5 billion in assets. Its multi-stage platform combines global research with local execution to drive investment. Since its establishment in 2016, AVP has invested in more than 70 technology companies. Through its dedicated expansion team, AVP works closely with founders, offering the expertise, connections and resources needed to unlock growth opportunities, and create lasting value through meaningful collaborations.

Contact

Jill Pescosolido

VP Marketing, Abstract [email protected]

SOURCE Abstract Security Inc