Abstract Launches AI-Gen Composable SIEM, Redefining the Future of Security Operations

Following 380% ARR growth in 2025, Abstract formalizes the AI-Gen architecture powering modern SOC transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract, the leader in streaming-first security data operations, today announced the launch of AI-Gen Composable SIEM, a new architectural standard for modern security operations built natively for AI, streaming data, and modular control.

The launch follows a breakout 2025 for Abstract, including:

380% year-over-year ARR growth

280% increase in new customers

264% net revenue retention

40 strategic hires to support enterprise expansion

As security data volumes grow 25–30% annually, driven by AI exhaust and multi-cloud complexity, traditional SIEM platforms have struggled to keep pace. AI-Gen Composable SIEM represents a fundamental shift away from monolithic architectures toward a modular, streaming-first model where ingestion, pipelines, storage, detection, AI triage, and response operate as composable building blocks.

"Next-Gen SIEM was an iteration. AI-Gen is a fundamental architectural reset," said Colby DeRodeff, Co-Founder and CEO of Abstract. "AI isn't a feature bolted onto a legacy platform. It must be embedded across the data pipeline from ingestion to detection to investigation. We built Abstract as AI-Gen from day one. The market validated that vision with 380% ARR growth last year. Now we're formalizing what customers already know: composable, AI-native security operations are the future."

What AI-Gen Composable SIEM Means

AI-Gen Composable SIEM introduces a system-of-systems architecture that enables organizations to:

Decouple data sources and destinations to eliminate vendor lock-in

Run detections in-stream for real-time threat response

Tier and route data intelligently to reduce storage costs

Embed AI across workflows for triage, investigation, and response

Scale elastically across multi-cloud and hybrid environments

Unlike legacy platforms that centralize all functionality into a single stack, Composable means enterprises can choose their architecture, deployment model, and analytics engines without sacrificing performance or control.

"As a day-one investor, I saw early that Abstract wasn't trying to compete in the legacy SIEM category. They're building the platform to redefine it," said Matt Bigge, Partner at Crosslink Capital. "This launch marks an important milestone in what I believe will be a generational shift in how enterprises approach security data and detection."

"Security leaders in highly regulated environments cannot afford architectural constraints," said Marco Maiurano, Chief Information Security Officer at Mizuho and Advisor to Abstract. "As data volumes expand and workload per analyst increases, platforms must deliver both adaptability and governed AI assistance at scale. A composable, streaming-first model represents a necessary evolution for modern security operations."

From Signal to Scale

Abstract enters 2026 under the theme Signal to Scale, reflecting the company's focus on expanding adoption of the AI-Gen model across enterprise and regulated markets.

Security leaders are increasingly prioritizing data strategy as the foundation of effective AI-driven security operations. By shifting analytics left into the data stream and embedding AI natively into detection and response workflows, Abstract customers report:

65–75% reduction in SIEM-related costs

Faster mean time to detect (MTTD)

Faster mean time to respond (MTTR)

"Security teams have outgrown legacy SIEM platforms," said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest. "Next-gen SIEMs that leverage AI represent a new architecture purpose-built for today's cloud-native, high-velocity environments."

"What stands out about Abstract is not just the performance, but the flexibility," said Errol Weiss, Chief Security Officer at Health-ISAC. "AI-Gen Composable SIEM gives security teams architectural control while accelerating detection and reducing operational friction. That's a rare combination."

Founded in 2023, Abstract has raised $28.5 million across seed and Series A funding and continues to expand its enterprise footprint across Fortune 1000 and global organizations. Abstract prides itself on providing easy-to-use solutions, along with first-class customer service for customers and partners.

Additional Information

LinkedIn

AI-Gen Composable SIEM manifesto

About Abstract

Abstract is the pioneer of AI-Gen Composable SIEM, a streaming-first, AI-native security operations platform designed to simplify data strategy and accelerate detection, investigation, and response. Founded by pioneers from ArcSight, Bank of America, Mandiant, and Palo Alto Networks, Abstract is redefining how modern SOCs are built and scaled.

Learn more at https://www.abstract.security/

Contact

Jill Pescosolido

Abstract

[email protected]

SOURCE Abstract Security Inc