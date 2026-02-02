Abstract partners with 0x to power trading on Abstract Portal; Abstract goes live on 0x Swap API

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract, the consumer-focused Ethereum Layer 2, is now powered by 0x Swap API in an exclusive partnership for DEX aggregation. Starting February 2nd, 0x Swap API integrators can choose to enable Abstract, bringing professional-grade DEX aggregation and best-execution routing to the Abstract ecosystem.

As part of an exclusive partnership, Abstract Portal, the primary consumer-facing trading and discovery experience for the Abstract ecosystem, will route swaps exclusively through 0x. Matcha, the DEX aggregator built by 0x, will also support Abstract from day one, giving traders and builders a live benchmark for execution quality.

Key highlights

Abstract support is available to 0x Swap API integrators starting February 2, 2026.

Abstract Portal will route swaps exclusively through 0x.

Matcha will support Abstract from day one.

0x routing is optimized for Abstract's ZK rollup environment, delivering best all-in pricing by accounting for gas and execution.

Why this matters Consumer crypto succeeds or fails on the fundamentals: fast, predictable execution, low-friction UX, and reliability at scale. Abstract is designed for consumer applications where swaps must "just work" inside products people use every day. Integrating 0x Swap API brings Abstract access to over 500 apps which already integrate 0x for swaps (including Metamask, Phantom, Robinhood, and Coinbase), while giving Abstract Portal frontend users best-execution routing across aggregated onchain liquidity.

Because Abstract is built on zero-knowledge technology, the network is designed to deliver fast and cheap transactions while preserving strong security guarantees via validity proofs posted to Ethereum, ideal for instant response required by consumer apps. 0x's routing engine is designed to optimize the settled outcome (the all-in amount that lands in a user's wallet), making execution quality a first-class feature for consumer-facing applications.

"We fully support Abstract's mission to unlock consumer crypto. 0x's suite of APIs are here to enable a tokenized world and power the apps that bring trading to mainstream users." — Thorsten Jaeckel, Head of Product, 0x

Ready for builders Builders can start integrating Abstract from Friday, Jan 30. Traders can experience Abstract swaps immediately through Abstract Portal, or on Matcha to compare pricing, routing, and execution across token pairs and trade sizes:

About 0x 0x builds APIs that power onchain trading inside consumer apps. Since launching Swap API, 0x has enabled 500+ teams to access aggregated liquidity across 373+ exchanges, facilitating over $370B in volume across 60M+ trades.

About Abstract Abstract is a consumer-focused Ethereum Layer 2 built as a ZK rollup on ZK Stack. It powers consumer crypto experiences through a curated ecosystem and user-friendly onboarding, and is closely tied to Igloo Inc., the company behind Pudgy Penguins.

