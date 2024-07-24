Abstract Security Announces Chris Camacho as co-founder and Chief Operating Officer

Camacho will drive enterprise growth and go-to-market expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security , building the future of AI enabled security operations, today announced that Chris Camacho has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As one of Abstract's co-founders, Camacho has been instrumental in launching and advising the company since its inception. Through his role as COO, Camacho will lead the company's customer-first approach and spearhead its strategic global market expansion.

"As we drive forward in our next chapter of innovation and growth, I am proud to welcome Chris Camacho to the team in an operational capacity," said Colby DeRodeff, co-founder and CEO of Abstract Security. "Camacho brings more than 25 years of experience in security, global business operations, strategy, and scaling to this role, and is an invaluable asset to our team."

A well-respected industry leader, Chris Camacho is an entrepreneur, investor, and advisor with more than 25 years of cyber security leadership experience from roles at The World Bank, Bank of America, Flashpoint, and others. Camacho has spearheaded initiatives across Operational Strategy, Incident Response, Threat Management, and Security Operations to ensure cyber risk postures align with business goals. Camacho earned a BS degree in Decision Sciences & Management of Information Systems from George Mason University.

"Developing the right solution for security teams today requires the expertise of former practitioners who build for users, and a technology that reduces complexity for enterprises," said Camacho, COO at Abstract Security. "I'm excited to draw from the vast experience I've had to help the Abstract team build a strong business and prove value-driven results when it comes to the challenges security teams face every day."

Abstract has seen growing demand since emerging from stealth and announcing its Seed funding in March 2024. In April, Abstract announced the opening of its first Middle East office. In May, the company announced the addition of Christopher Key to its Board of Directors and was selected as a "Pioneering Cybersecurity Startup" winner , as part of the 2024 Global Infosec Awards.

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of security analytics. Crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape, Abstract transcends next-gen SIEM solutions by correlating data in real time between data streams. As a result, compliance and security data can be leveraged separately to increase detection effectiveness and lower costs – an approach that does not currently exist in the market.

The leadership team of Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, Aaron Shelmire, Chris Camacho, and Stefan Zier bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, at companies such as ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and Sumo Logic. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.abstract.security/ and follow the journey @Get_Abstracted .

