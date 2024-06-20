Abstract Security Announces General Availability of its AI-Powered Data Streaming Platform for Security

Welcomes industry expert and former analyst Jon Oltsik to its Advisory Board and continues disrupting the market's status quo

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security , crafted by category creators who have consistently redefined the cybersecurity landscape, today announced general availability (GA) of its revolutionary platform designed for the future of security operations. Already in use by customers, Abstract's platform helps security analysts and operations teams navigate the complexities of data pipelines, increase security effectiveness and lower costs.

"Since the inception of Abstract, we've been working tirelessly to combat the challenges of security operations today, offering a tool that focuses on the data that matters and ties security back to business value," said Ryan Clough, co-founder and CPO of Abstract Security. "With the explosion of data over the last few years, customers need a more customizable approach that moves beyond saved searches and dashboards. We're excited to reach this GA milestone as we bring the future security operations platform to more customers."

A key feature of Abstract's platform is the Abstract Security Engineer (ASE), which leverages a combination of AI, expert systems, machine learning, and subject matter expertise and connects to data sources across an organization, delivering instant data and detection capabilities. The security data fabric approach enables:

Advanced analytics and correlation: Abstract's platform enables customers to surface threats across their enterprise and cloud infrastructure in real-time. It's powered by out-of-the-box detection content provided by the Abstract research team, which is purpose-built for cloud and SaaS threats.

Abstract's platform enables customers to surface threats across their enterprise and cloud infrastructure in real-time. It's powered by out-of-the-box detection content provided by the Abstract research team, which is purpose-built for cloud and SaaS threats. Security pipelines: With data routing, transformation and enrichment that is geared for security telemetry, customers can reduce the volume and cost of log data sent to their SIEM. A single point of collection enables drag-and-drop routing of data to any number of sources, including cloud storage, SIEMs, and data platforms.

With data routing, transformation and enrichment that is geared for security telemetry, customers can reduce the volume and cost of log data sent to their SIEM. A single point of collection enables drag-and-drop routing of data to any number of sources, including cloud storage, SIEMs, and data platforms. Optimized storage: 95% of collected log data is not usable for detection. Abstract's platform intelligently divides hot, warm, and cold storage tiers to automatically optimize storage and compute costs and make the data relevant to security analytics accessible via instant queries.

Since emerging from stealth and announcing its Seed funding earlier this year, Abstract Security has expanded its global footprint , hired an experienced technology leader as CTO , and appointed a long-time industry expert to its Board of Directors . To aid in the continued development of the Abstract Security platform, the team has added visionary and innovator Jon Oltsik to its Advisory Board. With over 35 years of technology industry experience, Jon founded the cybersecurity practice at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) in 2003 and has spent the subsequent 20 years studying cyber threats, cyber-risk management, technical defenses, and CISO strategies. Jon is widely recognized as an expert in all aspects of cybersecurity and is often called upon to help customers understand a CISO's perspective. Jon is a founding member of the Cybersecurity Canon, a project dedicated to identifying a list of must-read books for all cybersecurity practitioners, and he was named one of the top 100 cybersecurity influencers by Onalytica.

"Defending against cyber-attacks is more difficult today than it's ever been. With the complexity of infrastructure and sheer volume of data that organizations must manage, today's security analytics teams are tired of the status quo," said Jon Oltsik, Advisory Board member of Abstract Security. "Working as an analyst and advisor has given me a unique perspective into the pain points of industry leaders, and that's why I'm so excited about the unique approach that Abstract Security is taking to solve the problems in the SIEM marketplace, and have the opportunity to support and guide the team as they grow."

In the past several months, Abstract has also been recognized by notable industry awards including a Global Infosec Award for "Pioneering Cybersecurity Startup" at RSA Conference 2024, and most recently, a 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award in both "Best Cybersecurity Startup" and "SIEM" categories. The team's commitment to crafting an excellent platform for customers, keeping their sights on innovation, and thoughtful leadership won Abstract the award in both categories, beating out more than 600 applicants.

