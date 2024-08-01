Abstract Security Announces Launch of Abstract Intelligence Gallery; Putting Threat Intelligence to Work For Security Teams

Abstract Intelligence Gallery Offers integrations with key intelligence vendors, including Silent Push, Flashpoint, Google Mandiant, CrowdStrike, Cybersixgill, Cyware, & SecLytics

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security , building the future of AI enabled security operations, today announced the launch of Abstract Intelligence Gallery (AIG) which puts threat intelligence to work for enterprise security teams bolstering their detection & analytics workflows without needing specialized platforms or complex management of intel data.

Abstract Security manages high quality threat intelligence through partnerships & integration for key intelligence vendors, including Silent Push, Flashpoint, Google Mandiant, CrowdStrike, Cybersixgill, Cyware, & SecLytics, enabled by the engine that drives Abstract's streaming security fabric. In addition, customers can operationalize in-house intelligence by uploading it directly to their private Abstract Security deployment.

AIG is built on top of Abstract Security's streaming analytics platform - enabling correlation of millions of indicators against billions of events in real time. This new capability unlocks several new use cases which will increase customers' security posture, including:

Streaming Event Correlation: Seamlessly correlates events to known adversary infrastructure, providing real time insights into security breaches.

Keyword Monitoring: Monitors threat intelligence feeds for patterns & keywords related to brand and executive monitoring, ensuring proactive threat awareness.

Unified Search and Reporting: Delivers a unified search and reporting capability across multiple intelligence providers, simplifying threat analysis and management.

Streaming Security Enrichment: Enriches events with real-time threat intelligence data, enhancing detection accuracy and reporting capabilities.

The Abstract Security team will be at Blackhat in Las Vegas next week to discuss this news.

"Through our many talks with customers and partners, we wanted to offer enterprise security teams a very easy and intuitive way to operationalize their threat intelligence operations," said Chris Camacho, co-founder and COO of Abstract Security. "With so many alerts, warnings, attacks and everything else those teams face, ease of use is paramount and we're very proud to provide that to customers."

Abstract has seen growing demand since emerging from stealth and announcing its Seed funding in March 2024. In April, Abstract announced the opening of its first Middle East office. In May, the company announced the addition of Christopher Key to its Board of Directors and was selected as a "Pioneering Cybersecurity Startup" winner , as part of the 2024 Global Infosec Awards.

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of security analytics. Crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape, Abstract transcends next-gen SIEM solutions by correlating data in real time between data streams. As a result, compliance and security data can be leveraged separately to increase detection effectiveness and lower costs – an approach that does not currently exist in the market.

The leadership team of Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, Aaron Shelmire, Chris Camacho, and Stefan Zier bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, at companies such as ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and Sumo Logic. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.abstract.security/ and follow the journey @Get_Abstracted .

Contact

Rich Mullikin

925-354-7444

[email protected]

SOURCE Abstract Security Inc