Abstract Security Appoints Christopher Key to Board of Directors

Industry expert joins the team to revolutionize security operations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A bstract Security , crafted by category creators who have consistently redefined the cybersecurity landscape, today announced the addition of Christopher Key to its Board of Directors. Key will be instrumental as Abstract Security scales its technology and customer base worldwide, given his accomplishments as an entrepreneur, technology executive, and investor, as well as his deep understanding of the security industry's needs.

"Christopher Key is an industry innovator with extensive expertise and a track record that will help bring Abstract's vision to market," said Colby DeRodeff, co-founder and CEO of Abstract Security. "Together, we will work closely not only with our customers and prospects, but also with the security community to deliver the platform that is the future of security operations."

Key currently serves on the board of directors for multiple security startups and has built several successful teams in fast-paced, high-growth environments, such as Mandiant (acquired by Google), Verodin (acquired by Mandiant), and ArcSight (acquired by HP).

"At a time when a data-centric approach in security is needed more than ever, I am excited to be a part of Abstract Security," said Christopher Key, Board Member at Abstract Security. "It's a pivotal time to address this problem as attack surfaces get larger and fighting adversaries becomes more difficult. I look forward to partnering with the team as we continue building the complete data platform of the future."

Abstract has seen a growing demand for its solution since emerging from stealth and announcing its Seed funding in March. In addition to leadership additions and its recent global expansion into the Middle East, Abstract Security's momentum has been recognized industry-wide. Recently the company was selected as a "Pioneering Cybersecurity Startup" winner , as part of the 2024 Global Infosec Awards.

For those interested in getting early access to Abstract's platform, please contact [email protected] for more information.

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of security analytics. Crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape, Abstract transcends next-gen SIEM solutions by correlating data in real time between data streams. As a result, compliance and security data can be leveraged separately to increase detection effectiveness and lower costs – an approach that does not currently exist in the market.

Co-founders Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, Aaron Shelmire, and Chris Camacho bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, formerly at companies like ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and others. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.abstract.security/ and follow the journey @Get_Abstracted .

