Abstract Security Appoints Stefan Zier as Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security , crafted by category creators who have consistently redefined the cybersecurity landscape, today announced that Stefan Zier has been appointed as the organization's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his role, Zier will lead the company's overall technology strategy as Abstract continues to disrupt the security operations market.

"Zier has a keen eye for growth and extensive experience building large-scale systems from the ground up," said Colby DeRodeff, co-founder and CEO of Abstract Security. "A well-respected industry pioneer, Zier's ability to architect distributed and scalable applications and his track record building strong teams of developers, will help us expand our industry-leading technology to better serve our customers. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to our growing leadership team."

Stefan Zier brings over two decades of experience architecting, implementing, and running secure, large-scale, complex, distributed applications, both on-premise and in the cloud. Coming to Abstract Security, most recently from Stripe, and as a founding team member and Chief Architect of Sumo Logic, Zier is well-positioned to help Abstract scale, drive its platform vision, and develop and execute its global technology success.

"I've been following Abstract Security's journey since its founding and have been impressed by the team's mission to shake up the SIEM industry," said Stefan Zier, Chief Technology Officer at Abstract Security. "Mastering the complexities of today's security environment requires technology that simplifies data analytics – something many companies miss. I'm excited to bring my skills and engineering background to Abstract to help grow the team and deploy our innovative solution to a global audience."

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of security analytics. Crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape, Abstract transcends next-gen SIEM solutions by correlating data in real time between data streams. As a result, compliance and security data can be leveraged separately to increase detection effectiveness and lower costs – an approach that does not currently exist in the market.

Co-founders Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, Aaron Shelmire, and Chris Camacho bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, formerly at companies like ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and others. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.abstract.security/ and follow the journey @Get_Abstracted .

