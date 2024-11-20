Abstract Security Expands Middle East Footprint with Hosted Solution on Google Cloud Platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Offers fast and reliable access to threat intelligence and detection to Saudi Nationals

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security, a pioneer in security data fabric and analytics, today announced the launch of its hosted solution on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This move underscores Abstract Security's commitment to investing in the Kingdom, as Saudi Arabia accelerates its transition to the cloud and embraces pioneering AI strategies in its national transformation initiatives.

"Today, security analytics is a complex patchwork of products that don't deliver true business value," said Colby DeRodeff, co-founder and CEO of Abstract Security. "At Abstract, we are focusing on simplifying data operations for organizations and providing effective threat detection tailored to the unique needs of the Saudi Arabian market. With our expansion into Saudi Arabia and the launch of our hosted solution on Google Cloud, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting the Kingdom's rapid move to the cloud and its ambitious AI strategies."

In response to the Kingdom's rapid adoption of cloud services, Abstract Security's hosted solution on GCP offers organizations the ability to maintain jurisdictional control of their data—ensuring compliance with local regulations while benefiting from the robust security and performance of a cloud environment. Customers in the Kingdom can also choose from two deployment options: a fully hosted solution on GCP or the flexibility to deploy into their own cloud environments, giving them complete control over their cybersecurity infrastructure.

This new hosted solution will empower businesses in Saudi Arabia with Abstract Security's industry-leading platform, allowing them to benefit from:

Seamless integration with local GCP services - Ensuring optimized performance, scalability, and security.

Abstract Intel Gallery - As part of Abstract's data fabric, organizations can leverage no-code ETL to enrich events with real-time threat intelligence, enhancing detection accuracy and relevancy.

Real-time streaming threat detection - Security analytics are powered by AI, enabling enterprises to stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats.

Compliance and data sovereignty - This is aligned with the Kingdom's regulations and national cybersecurity standards.

"We are deeply committed to supporting the Kingdom's ambitions by investing in local infrastructure and ensuring that Saudi nationals can access faster, more reliable threat detection tools to protect their digital assets," added DeRodeff. "By embedding ourselves in the region, we are demonstrating our long-term commitment to the Saudi Arabian Market."

Abstract Security's broader strategy to invest in the Middle East's digital ecosystem supports local businesses with fast and reliable access to threat intelligence and detection while also highlighting the company's dedication to helping the Kingdom's organizations harness the power of advanced security tools..

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of data operations and security analytics. Abstract is crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape. Abstract's data and security expertise enables organizations to simplify data operations, route data to any destination without vendor lock-in, amplify threat insights and easily migrate or transition data routing between different SIEM destinations.

The leadership team of Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, Aaron Shelmire, Chris Camacho, and Stefan Zier bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, at companies such as ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and Sumo Logic. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.abstract.security/ and follow the journey @Get_Abstracted..

