Abstract Security Joins Forces with Analytica42 to Supercharge Integration Delivery including integration to Google SecOps Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security announced today that it has partnered with Analytica42 to help organizations easily integrate their data sources with Google SecOps platform for analytics and storage. With the new integration, Abstract Security makes it easier for customers to migrate to Google SecOps through its pipeline management features which eases the burden of data management and routes quality data to the platform.

"Analytica42 has built a reputation for delivering exceptional SIEM expertise and data migration services. Partnering with Abstract Security and their advanced pipeline technology is a natural fit. Together, we combine our services with their technology to accelerate and enhance data management and migration solutions for our clients," said Gabriel Martinez, Founder and CEO of Analytica42.

Abstract provides over 100 integrations for data sources with industry-leading vendors out of the box, in addition to threat intel feeds and its own in-house ASTRO threat feed. This comprehensive ecosystem enables customers to blend their unique security data with valuable threat intelligence and insights, significantly enhancing their overall security posture and enabling more informed decision-making. Further, Abstract offers customers a fully hosted solution on Google Cloud Platform or the flexibility to deploy into their own cloud environments, giving them complete control over their cybersecurity infrastructure.

"The threat landscape is only becoming more challenging, making security data operations increasingly complex, and we are so pleased to offer this partnership with Analytica42 and our integration with Google SecOps since so many of our joint customers utilize Google," said Colby DeRodeff, CEO and co-founder, Abstract Security. "From our inception, our goal has been to offer customers simplified data operations for security and this partnership with Analytica42 focusing on integration and migration is an important step in that direction for us."

Abstract's security operations platform delivers analytics that quickly correlate data and delivers actionable insights at the business level, ensuring security teams can focus on what matters most. With Abstract's data pipeline management tool, customers benefit from Abstract's ability to decouple the data sources from data destinations and normalize the data in real time before it reaches a destination. Through this tool, Abstract removes dependency and makes data easily routable to any destination which saves time and money for data storage.

Abstract has chosen to work with Analytica42 as a global delivery partner to ensure that the transition to a new environment is seamless with as little disruption as possible.

Analytica42 offers many years of experience in the integration and migration of security tools to and from a wide range of SIEMs. This enables customers to unlock their SIEMs full potential, ensuring faster detection, quicker response times & more streamlined workflows. Rather than just simply adopting a one-size-fits-all approach, Analytica42 takes the time to understand the specific requirements, utilizing a comprehensive, pre-built library of use-cases alongside more bespoke solutions to minimize false positives & ensure you have full visibility across your security landscape.

About Analytica42

Analytica42, founded by IT and security experts with over two decades of experience, specializes in SIEM/SOAR/CTI enablement, migration, transformation, and co-management. Our expertise spans blue and red team operations, threat research, and advanced development.

With a combined 80+ years of experience, our team delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions that enhance security operations and drive long-term success. Through our Velocity approach, we provide tailored solutions for rapid threat detection, mitigation, and response, helping organizations maximize their SIEM and SOAR investments.

Analytica42 builds secure foundations for today while ensuring resilience for tomorrow, turning security challenges into opportunities for growth. For more information about the company, please visit www.analytica42.com or follow us on Linkedin .

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AIpowered assistant to better centralize the management of security analytics. Crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape, Abstract transcends next-gen SIEM solutions by correlating data in real time between data streams. As a result, compliance and security data can be leveraged separately to increase detection effectiveness and lower costs – an approach that does not currently exist in the market.

The leadership team of Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, Aaron Shelmire, Chris Camacho, and Stefan Zier bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, at companies such as ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and Sumo Logic. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.abstract.security/ and follow the journey on LinkedIn and Youtube !

Contact

Rich Mullikin

925-354-7444 [email protected]

SOURCE Abstract Security Inc