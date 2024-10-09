Abstract Security Welcomes OmegaBlack To Growing Roster of New Customers

Data fabric and security operations leader adds several new customers to roster in finserv, healthcare and technology industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security , building the future of AI enabled security operations, today announced it has added threat intelligence expert OmegaBlack along with several new MSSP customers over the past two months as the company solidifies its position as channel friendly, working the majority of its new business deals through the channel.

OmegaBlack is using Abstract Security for threat detection based on threat intelligence data to correlate against security logs and is utilizing the newly released Abstract Intel Gallery . Before Abstract Security, OmegaBlack would spend many hours every week dealing with complex integrations and legacy security tools. Now, the company combines all of its threat intel data with customer events, adds context, and does it all with less headcount and none of the manual work to set up playbooks.

"Our team has been searching for a better solution to weave threat intelligence into our data pipelines and detection workflows and came up short. We considered developing our own solution, but the complexity and resources required made this impossible for us," said Jonathan Kovacs, CEO of OmegaBlack. "Abstract Security has completely redefined security platforms, delivering solutions we never thought possible to serve our clients more effectively. Nobody else is doing this and we didn't even know it was possible to serve our clients this way."

Channel Program Expansion

Abstract Security's channel program is expanding with the addition of several new customers which represent the finserv, healthcare and technology industries.

"The channel continues to be number one for Abstract Security and we've been working very closely since our official launch in the spring with our partners to reach more potential customers," said Chris Camacho, COO and co-founder of Abstract Security. "We are thrilled to be working with Jonathan and the team at OmegaBlack and love seeing customers getting value from the solutions that our engineering team works extremely hard to build."

Abstract has seen growing demand since emerging from stealth and announcing its Seed funding in March 2024. In April, Abstract announced the opening of its first Middle East office. In May, the company announced the addition of Christopher Key to its Board of Directors and was selected as a "Pioneering Cybersecurity Startup" winner , as part of the 2024 Global Infosec Awards.

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of security analytics. Crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape, Abstract transcends next-gen SIEM solutions by correlating data in real time between data streams. As a result, compliance and security data can be leveraged separately to increase detection effectiveness and lower costs – an approach that does not currently exist in the market.

The leadership team of Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, Aaron Shelmire, Chris Camacho, and Stefan Zier bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, at companies such as ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and Sumo Logic. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.abstract.security/ and follow the journey @Get_Abstracted .

