Abstract Security Wins Global Infosec Award at RSA Conference 2024

"Today, security analytics is a complex patchwork of products that don't deliver true business value," said Colby DeRodeff, co-founder and CEO of Abstract Security. "At Abstract, we're on a mission to surpass the mistakes of next-gen SIEM solutions with a product that focuses on data sources and delivers effective detection of threats. Just a few months after emerging from stealth, we're honored to receive such prestigious industry recognition and see this win as affirmation of our team's commitment to meet market needs."

"Abstract Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Abstract Security is attending RSA 2024, May 6-9! Meet with the founding team and learn about how Abstract will fundamentally shift the way security teams work with ETL's, detection rules, and data sources.

A full list of award recipients can be found here . For those interested in getting early access to Abstract's platform, please contact [email protected] for more information.

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of security analytics. Crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape, Abstract transcends next-gen SIEM solutions by correlating data in real time between data streams. As a result, compliance and security data can be leveraged separately to increase detection effectiveness and lower costs – an approach that does not currently exist in the market.

Co-founders Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, Aaron Shelmire, and Chirs Camacho bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, formerly at companies like ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and others. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.abstract.security/ and follow the journey @Get_Abstracted .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

SOURCE Abstract Security