Abstrakt and Intelligent Contacts Announce Strategic Partnership

PHOENIX, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Corp , a real-time call guidance and automated QA software, announced that the company now integrates with the leading cloud contact center software provider, Intelligent Contacts .

This collaboration aims to bring transformative solutions to the financial services and collections industries, enhancing efficiency, compliance, and the overall customer experience.

"Our partnership with Abstrakt pairs our award-winning contact center platform with one of the more impressive and forward-thinking AI startups in the industry," said Jeff Mains, CEO of Intelligent Contacts. "In our sector, technology and innovation moves incredibly fast, and Greg and the team at Abstrakt have shown they have the skills, leadership, and organizational structure to keep up with where we feel the market is headed. "

The partnership between Abstrakt and Intelligent Contacts addresses several critical challenges faced by the financial services and collections industry:

1. Compliance and Quality Assurance: Abstrakt's platform automatically reviews 100% of calls to ensure they fall within the company's set compliance standards. Supervisors will know exactly which calls to listen to, saving time and resources. All Intelligent Contacts customers will be able to enhance their operations by using Abstrakt.

2. Operational Efficiency: The automated processes and intelligent call routing provided by Intelligent Contacts, complemented by Abstrakt's real-time guidance, reduce call handling times and operational costs.

3. Data-Driven Insights: Together, Abstrakt and Intelligent Contacts offer powerful post-call analysis that provides deep insights into call center operations. Abstrakt utilizes call outcomes from Intelligent Contacts to identify trends, optimize performance, and make informed decisions that drive growth and success.

"We are excited to partner with Intelligent Contacts to bring a new level of innovation to the financial services and collections industries," said Greg Reffner, Founder & CEO of Abstrakt. "Our platform is designed to eliminate subjectivity, automate QA, and guide agents in real-time. By integrating with Intelligent Contacts, we are providing a comprehensive platform that meets the unique needs of these industries."

About Abstrakt Corp:

Abstrakt is a cutting-edge call center platform that specializes in providing real-time call guidance and automated QA for financial services, collections, insurance, and BPO customers. Abstrakt integrates with your existing tools to make operations a seamless experience. Abstrakt is committed to helping companies stop compliance issues before they occur while reducing after-call work.

About Intelligent Contacts

Intelligent Contacts offers omnichannel communication and payment Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications for BPO, healthcare, financial services, government, and educational institutions. Its' Hosted Contact Center product, a cloud-based, omnichannel communication platform, provides enterprise-level inbound and outbound call center functionality that includes skills-based call routing, payment IVRs, a TCPA-compliant auto dialer with predictive and power dialing modes, as well as call recording and voice analytics.

SOURCE Abstrakt