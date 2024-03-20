Abstrakt Marketing Group Excels as Top Workplace USA for Second Consecutive Year

ST. LOUIS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group received the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, featured in USA TODAY, for the second year in a row. This highlights Abstrakt's dedication to prioritizing its team members and making sure they all have valuable experiences at work.

The Top Workplaces program has been around for 17 years, surveying more than 27 million employees across 60 regional markets to highlight workplaces with outstanding cultures.Out of over 42,000 contenders, Abstrakt Marketing Group secured the award based solely on feedback from an employee engagement survey by Energage, the HR tech and research firm behind the Top Workplaces program. Grace Jacquot, our Director of PR and Communication, put it succinctly: "This win for the second year in a row is a testament to the incredible people and workplace we've cultivated at Abstrakt. Our team continuously propels our company forward."

This latest recognition adds to Abstrakt's list of accolades for workplace culture, creativity, and even making the Inc. 5000 list for the 9th time last year.

Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, remarked, "The Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor and something companies should be very proud to showcase. The people-first cultures they have built and nurtured will set them apart in a highly competitive market. These organizations represent the best of the best."

In 2023 alone, Abstrakt had 252 internal career advancements and 163 promotions. That means over 35% of the Abstrakt team got a boost in 2023. But beyond statistics, it's truly the people who define Abstrakt. The culture at Abstrakt fosters an environment where every team member feels valued and empowered.

"We prioritize growth in every aspect of our business, especially when it comes to our team members' careers," says Abstrakt's Chief Marketing Officer, Melanie Clark. "Our business believes in providing opportunities for our team members to not only build their own positions but also to advance in their careers in sales and marketing. Abstrakt is THE place to be if you are looking to grow."

And as Abstrakt continues to set new benchmarks for workplace excellence, it stays committed to fostering a culture of growth and innovation.

