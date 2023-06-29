Abstrakt Marketing Group Recognized as St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplace for 9th time since inception

News provided by

Abstrakt Marketing Group

29 Jun, 2023, 13:09 ET

ST LOUIS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. There were only 179 companies that made this year's list but 27 companies with 500 or more regional employees who participated in the survey. Abstrakt was ranked in this year's competition in the 10th spot on the list.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

While this is the 9th time, Abstrakt has been named a St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplace winner. This win comes after Abstrakt received recognition earlier this year as a Top Workplace USA, Top Workplace in Innovation, and Top Workplace in Leadership.

CEO of Abstrakt Marketing Group, Scott Scully, said, "This is always an honor and privilege to continually be named a top workplace, especially locally. We wouldn't be who we are without our incredible people and one-of-a-kind culture. Our success is a result of the commitment to excellence that our team members bring to the office every day."

You can find the full list of St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Top Workplaces here.

SOURCE Abstrakt Marketing Group

