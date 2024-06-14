Abstrakt Marketing Group Takes Home Five Honors in the 45th Annual Telly Awards

ST. LOUIS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group was honored in the 45th Annual Telly Awards, the world's largest honor for video and television across all screens. This year saw a record-breaking 13,000 entries from across the globe from independent production studios, networks, major brands, and respected organizations, including The Artery, ESPN, Calvin Klein, Katara Studios, LinkedIn, Magnopus, MTV Entertainment Studios, PlayStation Studios, ProPublica, TelevisaUnivision, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, NASA, and the LA Clippers (NBA).

"The caliber of the work this season has truly reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies and crafting compelling stories in multiple mediums," shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. "The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it's actually making work, be that on television or TikTok."

Abstrakt Marketing Group received recognition in the following categories for their work:

General-Automotive – Silver – "Time to Change"

General-Corporate Image – Silver – "Abstrakt Growth Creed"

General-Corporate Image – Bronze – "Abstrakt Chili Cookoff"

General-B2B: Business-to-Business – Bronze – "Songs for Life"

General-Automotive – Bronze – "The Negotiator"

VP Head of Creative at Abstrakt Marketing Group, Neil Erker, says, "We are incredibly honored to win five Telly Awards this year. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and unbridled creativity of the entire team. We take great pride in our work, so it's beyond gratifying to see our efforts acknowledged by such a prestigious organization."

As a leader in the marketing industry, Abstrakt continually strives to push the envelope and set new standards of excellence. The recognition from the Telly Awards serves as both an honor and a motivator for the team to keep delivering exceptional audio and visual experiences. To learn more about Abstrakt Marketing Group, please visit www.abstraktmg.com.

SOURCE Abstrakt Marketing Group