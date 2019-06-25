Abstrakt Named Top Workplace 2019 by St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group has been named a 2019 Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which recently released its list of the best workplaces in the city. This is the seventh year Abstrakt has made the list.

This year, 222 organizations took the survey to be nominated for the recognition, representing nearly 94,356 employees across the St. Louis area. This year's awards set a record high for participation, with 46,194 employees completing the surveys. For companies to be considered for the recognition, employees were asked to rate their workplaces based on several criteria such as alignment, connection, effectiveness, management and engagement.

"It is always an honor to receive this recognition because it validates the ongoing efforts of our team to build an amazing culture," said Scott Scully, President and CEO of Abstrakt Marketing Group. "Our culture is the backbone of our business, and our success is a result of the commitment to excellence that our team members bring to the office every day."

We want to give a huge thank you to our team members for ranking Abstrakt Marketing Group so highly. We are always striving to improve our culture and remain a Top Workplace in St. Louis. If you're wondering what life at Abstrakt is all about, check out some of the fun things we're up to here!

About Abstrakt Marketing Group

Based in St. Louis, Mo., Abstrakt Marketing Group is a business growth agency serving over 750 clients nationwide. With 350+ employees, Abstrakt has grown rapidly since its founding in 2009. Abstrakt is a full-service lead-generation company, offering inbound and outbound marketing solutions for client partners. For more information, visit abstraktmg.com.

SOURCE Abstrakt Marketing Group

Related Links

http://www.abstraktmg.com

