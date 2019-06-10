Abstrakt Selected as Silver Winner in the 40th Telly Awards

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group, a St. Louis-based B2B lead generation company that offers inbound, outbound and creative marketing services, has been named a Silver winner in the annual Telly Awards' Local Television and Automotive Category.

This year, the Telly Awards are celebrating their 40th Anniversary. Neil Erker, Abstrakt's Director of Video Production, Creative Director Scott Ingberg, and their team took honors in the Local TV/Automotive category. There were only eight Silver winners throughout the country, including Abstrakt, and five Bronze winners. No Gold winner emerged in this category.

"We specialize in commercials that are both entertaining and atypical of the advertiser's industry. Most important, these spots effectively drive web traffic for our retail clients – which, of course, is the ultimate goal," Ingberg says. "Our team is consistently creating videos filled with compelling content that achieve results for our clients. We couldn't be more proud to have won this recognition."

The winning video was titled "Back to School Celebration." It was a commercial for a local car dealership, Suntrup Kia. With this partnership, Abstrakt is able to help Suntrup Kia create a memorable brand image and help drive web traffic. To view Abstrakt's award-winning video, click here .

"We're very proud to be honored by The Telly Awards for this fun, engaging, and effective spot," Erker says. "The team at Abstrakt is one of the most collaborative, creative groups I've had the privilege of working with in my career. There's a great amount of trust between us, which allows us to push the creative even further for our partners. I know the future is bright for this growing team and for Abstrakt Marketing Group."

About Abstrakt Marketing Group

Based in St. Louis, MO, Abstrakt Marketing Group is a business growth agency serving over 600 clients nationwide. With more than 250 employees, Abstrakt has grown rapidly since its founding in 2009. Abstrakt is a full-service lead generation company, offering inbound and outbound marketing solutions for our client partners. For more information, visit abstraktmg.com.

About the Telly Awards

The Telly Awards recognize the finest film and video productions nationwide, groundbreaking web commercials, videos and films, and outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs. Its mission is to strengthen the visual arts community by inspiring, promoting, and supporting creativity. For more information visit www.tellyawards.com.

