Abstrakt's CRO Jeff Winters Decodes SEO on The Grow Show

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt continues to lead conversations on business growth with its popular podcast, The Grow Show. In the latest episode, "Decoding SEO: Insider Secrets from an Expert," Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Winters and Director of Digital Strategy Adam Weber explore critical SEO shifts for 2024 and beyond, emphasizing strategies for high-ticket B2B sales.

The discussion highlights Google's Helpful Content Update and the growing importance of user behavior metrics in rankings. "What me and other SEO professionals are starting to see is that improvements to your website user interface are sometimes having bigger impacts on ranking than targeting certain specific keywords with new content," said Weber.

Winters stressed SEO's role in B2B sales success. "SEO has been crucial for our businesses, and it's often an overlooked aspect and misunderstood strategy by most business owners. It's even more important when targeting B2B high-ticket sales as the competition is definitely focusing on it whether you are or not," he said.

The Helpful Content Update, introduced by Google in late 2023, prioritizes valuable, user-focused content, marking a shift from outdated practices like keyword stuffing. Behavior metrics, including time on site and page interactions, now play a key role in search rankings.

This episode underscores Abstrakt's commitment to equipping businesses with actionable insights. By producing The Grow Show, the company solidifies its role as a thought leader, helping businesses navigate an evolving digital landscape.

