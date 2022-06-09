Abu Dhabi Cements the Long-Standing Partnership with the Children's National Hospital in Washington DC

The signing cements the long-standing partnership between Abu Dhabi and Children's National Hospital in Washington DC and facilitates both entities collaborating on three key areas including genomics and oncology research and other innovations to address pediatrics, diseases and patients' management. The agreement also explores establishing Abu Dhabi as a regional pediatric hub.

HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed also inaugurated the new Children's National Research & Innovation Campus, a first-of-its-kind pediatric ecosystem dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids, opened in 2021. Made possible through a $30 million gift presented by Abu Dhabi, the campus aims to maximize research capabilities to advance and develop pediatric treatments and solutions that are lifesaving to children around the world.

Commenting on the occasion, HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, said: "The UAE and USA have a long-standing relation that continues to grow in multiple folds. Under the directives of the UAE's leadership, we continue to unify efforts for the benefit of the global community. We are proud to partnership with leading organizations in the USA to boost research and innovation capabilities in the healthcare industry and beyond."

"Already, through the generosity of the people of the UAE, Children's National Hospital has advanced innovations that stand to benefit children around the world," said Kurt Newman, M.D., president and CEO of Children's National Hospital. "The declaration of collaboration that we signed today builds upon our more than decade-long partnership and will help us exchange expertise and support advances in science and medicine."

A high-profile Abu Dhabi delegation arrived at the United States of America earlier this week to explore prospects of joint collaboration within the framework of healthcare at large and life science in specific.

The Abu Dhabi delegation witnessed the participation of ten key entities including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Mubadala Health, G42 Healthcare, Abu Dhabi Ports, ADQ, Etihad Cargo, Khalifa University, Hayat-vax and Pure Health.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836830/Childrens_National_Hospital.jpg

SOURCE The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi