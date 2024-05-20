A stellar team of 15 leading ADX-listed companies, with a combined market capitalization of USD 228 billion , meet with top US institutional investors.

, meet with top US institutional investors. ADX responds to positive and strong international investor interest and demand for its Listed Companies.

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the world's fastest-growing securities exchanges with a market capitalization of more than USD 765 billion, is pleased to launch its 2024 Global Investor Roadshow and Conference starting off with New York in collaboration with Morgan Stanley Bank, on May 20-21, 2024. The ADX delegation comprises CEOs, CFOs and senior executives from 15 of ADX's most prominent listed companies and the ADX team led by H.E Ghannam Butti Almazrouei, Chairman and Mr. Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, CEO.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and its ADX Listed Companies Commence Global Investor Roadshow in New York

As the largest capital market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 2nd largest market in the Arab region, ADX is collaborating with Morgan Stanley to arrange and facilitate invaluable meetings between ADX listed companies and major institutional investors and portfolio managers, based in New York.

These 15 ADX blue-chips boasting a combined market capitalization of over USD 228 billion represent several key growth sectors of the thriving UAE economy and Abu Dhabi's dynamic capital market. ADX and its listed companies will be sharing in-depth details and insights of their market performance, topics that shape the future of capital markets, including sustainable financing, investment decisions in the Middle East, and the integration of ESG and AI investment strategies.

Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: "We are excited to commence our 2024 global investor roadshow in New York and showcasing 15 of our top performing companies representing the various fast-growing industries of Abu Dhabi. With ADX at the core of Abu Dhabi's financial hub, the investor outreach in New York is part of ADX's ongoing efforts to heighten awareness of Abu Dhabi's capital market, and it is also an extension of ADX's commitment in advancing the country's vibrant and diversified economy through strategic channels. The event will also serve to support more investors in better understanding and accessing the attractive investment options and opportunities in Abu Dhabi. It is an incredible platform to enhance our cross-border network and support our companies and investors in their long-term growth and development strategies.

As a market enabler and capital gateway, ADX does not only address the demanding capital needs of industry sectors today, we constantly evolve to support fast-changing market demands, international trade and investment developments."

The list of companies attending the roadshow includes Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADNOC Distribution, Abu Dhabi Ports, ADNOC Drilling Company, ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Aldar Properties, Bayanat, Al Yasat, Borouge, Burjeel Holdings, EMSTEEL Building Materials (Emriates Steel Arkan), Fertiglobe, and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

ADX has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by a commitment to innovation and investor engagement. In 2023, ADX raised more than USD 5.6 billion in IPO proceeds and accounted for 56.3% of the total proceeds raised in the region. The Exchange boasts a diverse securities product and service offerings, including 97 listed companies, 13 exchange traded funds (ETFs), derivatives and others. ADX has been the most active and liquid ETF market platform in MENA, with trading values of USD 1.4 billion in 2023, an increase of 160% from year before. This dynamic growth has contributed to a robust market capitalization of AED 2.84 trillion (USD 765 billion).

More than 19,000 institutional investors are currently registered with ADX and close to 43% of its registered investors are from overseas.

As an active member of UN's Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative and advocate of sustainability, ADX launched the FTSE ADX ESG index in Nov 2023 to promote sustainable business practices among its listed companies and in turn, enable companies and investors meet their sustainability goals. Investors benefit from reliable ESG data, enabling them to make informed decisions that continue to align financial success with environmental and social responsibility. ADX's US partners include ICE Global Network, Nasdaq, and New York Stock Exchange.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

For more information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication

Mobile: +971 (50) 668 9733

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange