Abu Dhabi's Mubadala makes investment in Phoenician Capital, founded by John Khabbaz

"Phoenician Capital has built a strong international reputation for its value investing strategies, based on a consistent track record of delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns," said Maxime Franzetti, Head of Public Investments for Mubadala Capital.

John Khabbaz, Phoenician Capital's managing partner, began developing his value-oriented investment strategy while attending Columbia Business School. He has since built an investment firm that invests in global value-oriented, high growth companies. In 2016 and 2017, Phoenician generated net returns of 40.8% and 33.0%, respectively, versus 12.0% and 21.8% for the S&P 500 TR.

"We are honored to partner with Mubadala as Phoenician expands its institutional base and enters its next phase of growth," John Khabbaz commented. "Our goal remains to invest wisely and create value for our investors."

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala is a pioneering global investor, deploying capital with integrity and ingenuity to accelerate economic growth for the long-term benefit of Abu Dhabi. As Abu Dhabi's leading strategic investment company, Mubadala is active in 13 sectors and more than 30 countries around the world, creating lasting value for our shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Our work includes the development of global industrial champions in sectors such as aerospace, ICT, semiconductors, metals & mining and renewable energy, utilities, and the management of diverse financial holdings. We build on legacy expertise in oil and gas to invest across the hydrocarbon spectrum, and enhance the UAE's growth potential through investments in healthcare, real estate and defense services. Our investment approach prioritizes partnership with best-in-class organizations and a commitment to the highest standards of governance.

About Phoenician Capital

Phoenician Capital, launched in 2007 by John Khabbaz, is a value-oriented investment firm based in New York. The founding principles of the firm are to align interests with investors and to provide superior returns while preserving capital in the long-term. Investments are made opportunistically in companies with a high potential for growth. Phoenician employs a unique private equity approach to public equities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abu-dhabis-mubadala-makes-investment-in-phoenician-capital-founded-by-john-khabbaz-300636466.html

SOURCE Phoenician Capital