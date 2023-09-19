Abuelo's Celebrates National Queso Day With Special Offers for Guests, Including a Chance To Win Free Chile con Queso for a Year

Guests Who Purchase a Chile con Queso Get a Deal on a Tasty Treat — And a Chance To Keep Winning

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, today announced it will celebrate National Queso Day on September 20 with special offers on its popular Chile con Queso appetizer.

On National Queso Day, 9/20, guests who order online through abuelos.com or via the Abuelo's App for pickup, delivery or curbside service can receive a free Chile con Queso appetizer when they use the QUESODAY code at checkout, limit one per order. Entrée purchase required. Guests who dine at an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant can get a Chile con Queso appetizer for just $5 with the purchase of an entrée, limit one per order.

Mi Abuelo's Rewards members who order a Chile con Queso on National Queso Day, 9/20, will be entered for a chance to win free Chile con Queso for a year with every entrée purchase. All Chile con Queso purchases by members on 9/20 will be put into a drawing and one lucky Mi Abuelo's Rewards member will be randomly selected to win.

"Guests love our creamy, homemade Chile con Queso, so we're pleased to celebrate National Queso Day by giving guests a special deal on an appetizer that goes perfectly with a homemade Abuelo's entrée," said Robert Lin, president of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant. "It's a token of our appreciation for our guests, whether they place an online order or join us at their local Abuelo's restaurant."

Always served with freshly made tortilla chips, an order of Abuelo's from-scratch Chile con Queso is a great way to celebrate National Queso Day — and a tasty addition to any authentic Mexican meal.  

Guests can sign up for free to become a Mi Abuelo's Rewards member at www.abuelos.com/rewards/. To find the nearest Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant location, please visit www.abuelos.com.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 25 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

