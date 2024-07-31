Abuelo's Celebrates Teachers and School Faculty with a Back-to-School Treat: Free Queso for the School Year

Teachers and faculty with a valid school I.D. will receive a key tag for free queso

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Mexican Margaritas, is celebrating back to school by gifting teachers and school faculty free queso for the school year. Recipients of this gift will receive a Teacher Appreciation key tag they can use to get an order of Abuelo's signature Chile con Queso when they make a purchase during each visit to Abuelo's throughout the school year.

"As back-to-school time rolls around, the Abuelo's team is proud to recognize the teachers and school faculty that play a critical role in our communities," said Robert Lin, president of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant. "We hope that teachers and school faculty will dine-in at their nearest Abuelo's location as honored guests."

Teachers and school faculty who show a valid faculty I.D. at a participating Abuelo's location between August 5 and 9 can pick up their free Teacher Appreciation Key Tag, one per person, while supplies last. By showing their key tag at every visit, educators and school staff can receive a free queso with their order until the promotion ends on May 31, 2025.

Abuelo's signature Chile con Queso, a homemade creamy cheese dip, accompanied by freshly made tortilla chips, is a popular item at the restaurant. The Abuelo's team invites teachers and school faculty to dine in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine, including a free order of queso with their purchase.

To find the nearest Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant location, please visit www.abuelos.com.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 25 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos .

