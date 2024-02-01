Abuelo's Celebrates Valentine's Day with a Special Valentine's Margarita

News provided by

Abuelo’s

01 Feb, 2024, 12:15 ET

Patrons Can Enjoy a Platinum Corazón Margarita February 6-19

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Mexican margaritas, is celebrating Valentine's Day by showcasing a new margarita: the Platinum Corazón.

Made with El Jimador silver tequila, Agavero, citrus, strawberry and garnished with salt and strawberry hearts, patrons can celebrate Valentine's Day with this special margarita starting February 6 until the promotion ends on February 19, 2024. 

"At Abuelo's, we love to give our patrons a reason to celebrate," said Brian Bell, Vice President of Marketing and Beverage at Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant. "As Valentine's Day nears, the Abuelo's team is proud to offer a limited time only Valentine's drink, the Platinum Corazón Margarita, for patrons to enjoy in celebration of the holiday."

Perfectly pair this limited time only Valentine's margarita with the popular Fajita Trio or The Ambassador, a fire-grilled 9oz. prime sirloin steak, bacon-wrapped stuffed shrimp with jalapeño on a roasted Anaheim pepper, drizzled with Abuelo's signature Chile con Queso.

Abuelo's wants to share the love with its patrons on social media, too. On February 12, 2024, patrons can enter the Share the Love contest on Instagram and Facebook to win 100 Mi Abuelo's rewards dollars, available in each winner's account for 60 days. A winner from each platform will be announced via Abuelo's Instagram and Facebook brand page on February 13, 2024. Patrons can refer to the social post for all rules and disclaimers.

Criteria to enter include:

  • Must follow Abuelo's on Instagram (@EatAbuelos)
  • "Like" the promotional post
  • Tag your Valentine and tell us what you love about them
  • Be a current rewards member or sign up for rewards via abuelos.com/rewards

To find the nearest Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant location, please visit www.abuelos.com.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 25 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

Media Contacts
[email protected]

SOURCE Abuelo’s

Also from this source

Abuelo's Salutes U.S. Veterans With Annual Honor Flight Network Fundraiser

Abuelo's Salutes U.S. Veterans With Annual Honor Flight Network Fundraiser

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, is teaming up again this year with the Honor Flight...
Abuelo's Celebrates National Queso Day With Special Offers for Guests, Including a Chance To Win Free Chile con Queso for a Year

Abuelo's Celebrates National Queso Day With Special Offers for Guests, Including a Chance To Win Free Chile con Queso for a Year

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, today announced it will celebrate National Queso Day on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.