Abuelo's Honors Veterans with Fundraiser for Honor Flight

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, is honoring Veterans Day by partnering with Honor Flight for its "Queso for Heroes" promotion. Honor Flight is an organization which transports American veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country. Abuelo's will donate $1 to Honor Flight for each Chile con Queso appetizer sold from Thursday, Nov. 7 to Monday, Nov. 11, in every restaurant location.

In addition to "Queso for Heroes," Abuelo's in Lubbock, TX, will host Honor Flight representatives in the lobby from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, to raise awareness about Honor Flight Network and its mission. Restaurant goers can donate $5 for a spin at the Prize Wheel for a chance to win free entrees, appetizers, desserts or queso, helping to raise additional funds for the nonprofit.

"The Honor Flight Network is grateful for the generous support of Abuelo's through this Veterans Day promotion," said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight. "The continuing support of our donors and sponsors, like Abuelo's, make the Honor Flight mission of honoring all of our nation's veterans with a trip to their memorials possible."

Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to reunite with other veterans for this momentous experience, to honor friends and comrades lost, and to share their stories of sacrifice. The Honor Flight Network is currently taking veterans who served in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and hopes to expand its service to include veterans from more recent conflicts.

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 35 full-service restaurants located in 12 states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

The Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 with the mission of transporting our nation's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice. The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of independent Hubs working together in furtherance of the Honor Flight mission. In furtherance of this common goal, we have the opportunity to show our nation's veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. All honored veterans travel at no cost to the veteran. To date, the Honor Flight Network has transported over 230,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

The Honor Flight Network is currently serving veterans from the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War eras. We also serve terminally ill veterans serving during any era. Please visit www.honorflight.org or contact your Regional Hub for information on applying as a veteran or guardian for an Honor Flight trip.

