Abuelo's Introduces New Family-Style Feasts

Five can dine for $49.99.

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Mexican Margaritas, introduced today their new Family-Style Feasts where "five can dine for just $49.99."

Guests dining in at any Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant location can take advantage of the new Family-Style Feast that starts at under $10 per person. The special includes:

Abuelo's signature Chicken Fajitas with sizzling vegetables.

Tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo .

. 6 crispy beef tacos or a choice of 6 beef, cheese, or chicken enchiladas.

Mexican rice and refried beans.

Guests can also upgrade their fajitas to a combo of steak and chicken for $3, and to steak fajitas for $5.

"After recognizing the popularity of our to-go Family Feasts, Abuelo's wanted to introduce a similar special that is of value for those dining in with us," said Robert Lin, President of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurants. "Everyone at Abuelo's is family, and we want to make it easy to dine with yours. We invite you to bring your friends and family and share laughs, conversation, and make new memories with Abuelo's favorite dishes."

Abuelo's invites you to enjoy unique tastes, traditional Tex-Mex items, sip on a legendary hand-crafted Margarita, and dine in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Come, stay awhile, and see what has set Abuelo's apart for 35 years. Find an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant near you at www.abuelos.com/restaurants.

