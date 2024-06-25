Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant Celebrates 35th Anniversary

Patrons can enjoy 5 weeks of specials and incentives during the celebration.

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Mexican Margaritas, is celebrating the restaurants 35th anniversary. All Abuelo's locations will celebrate with food and drink specials and surprise incentives for Mi Abuelo's Rewards members.

Guests who dine-in July 1 through August 4 can enjoy special pricing on Abuelo's House Margaritas, Empanadas, Tacos, signature El Jefe Margaritas, and Churros during their corresponding promotional weeks.

- July 1-7: $5 House La Grandeza Margaritas, rocks or frozen.

- July 8-14: Add a Beef Empanada to your entrée for $1.99, or a Shrimp Empanada for $2.99.

- July 15-21: Add a crispy beef or chicken taco to your entrée for $1.

- July 22-28: $10 Signature El Jefe Margaritas.

- July 29-August 4: $5 Churros dessert.

*Dine-in only, limitations apply.*

Patrons who are Mi Abuelo's Rewards members can look forward to exclusive offers and incentives throughout the entirety of the celebration, with a grand prize up for grabs during the last week of the celebration. Those wanting to take advantage of the offers can sign up to be a member at www.abuelos.com/rewards/. Social media followers can also expect surprise giveaways and contests.

To sweeten the deal, Abuelo's is also offering an incentive to those who purchase online gift cards during the first week of the celebration. For every $100 in gift cards purchased on abuelos.com July 1-7, guests will receive a $30 bounce-back that is redeemable at any Abuelo's location August 1, 2024 – October 31, 2024.

"Everyone at Abuelo's is family, so we invite you to be part of ours," said Robert Lin, President of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurants. "We hope you come and discover new tastes, share laughs, make new memories, reminisce on old ones, and celebrate 35 years of tradition with us."

Abuelo's invites you to enjoy unique tastes, traditional Tex-Mex items, sip on a legendary hand-crafted Margarita, and dine in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Come, stay awhile, and see what has set Abuelo's apart for 35 years. Find an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant near you at www.abuelos.com/restaurants. Stay up to date on everything happening during Abuelo's 35th Anniversary celebration at www.abuelos.com/thirty-fifth-anniversary .

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 25 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos .

Media Contacts:

