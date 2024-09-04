Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Abuelo's Day

Patrons can enjoy $5 specials all day September 8.

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Mexican Margaritas, is celebrating Abuelo's Day by honoring their "Abuelo," Augustin de la Rosa. All Abuelo's locations will celebrate with all day food and drink specials.

Augustin de la Rosa was born on December 30, 1824, in Guadalajara, Jalisco. A Catholic priest, author, and respected leader of post-Spanish Mexico, he became known as "The Protector of the Children of Guadalajara." He used profits from his many business interests to affectionately feed the homeless, sustain escuelas, and instruct young students. De la Rosa was revered for his wisdom and compassion for children and was known as wise and holy. He died in Guadalajara on August 27, 1907, where he is permanently honored with a bronze statue at Plaza de los Hombres Ilustres in Guadalajara. This statue was the inspiration behind the "Our Abuelo" sculpture that holds a place of honor in every Abuelo's restaurant.

Guests who dine-in at any Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant location on September 8 can enjoy special pricing on Abuelo's favorites. Choose from:

$5 House Margaritas; rocks or frozen

$5 Grande Draft Beer

$5 Spanish Sangria Roja

$5 Chile con Queso

$5 Guacamole

*Dine-in only, limitations apply. Drink responsibly. *

"Augustin de la Rosa is an important part of the history of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant," said Robert Lin, President of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurants. "We are proud to recognize Augustin, or 'our Abuelo,' with a place of honor in every Abuelo's restaurant and invite our patrons to celebrate his story with us," said Lin.

Abuelo's invites you to enjoy unique tastes, traditional Tex-Mex items, sip on a legendary hand-crafted Margarita, and dine in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Come, stay awhile, and see what has set Abuelo's apart for 35 years. Find an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant near you at www.abuelos.com/restaurants.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 25 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos .

