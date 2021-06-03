Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant Raises $5,000 for No Kid Hungry, a National Campaign to End Childhood Hunger in America

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, raised $5,000 for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. The funds were raised during the restaurant's Cinco de Mayo celebration, the latest fundraising event in the long-term partnership between Abuelo's and No Kid Hungry. The $5,000 will help No Kid Hungry in its vital work to help provide children with the healthy food they need to thrive.

During its Cinco de Mayo celebration, Abuelo's offered festive drink specials all day, donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for each El Jefe or Flag Margarita sold in a special promotion where customers received a souvenir party ball or Cuervo shaker. Guests who purchased one of the special margaritas or made a cash donation to No Kid Hungry also received a sticker to show their support.

New estimates show that one in six children in the U.S. could face hunger due to the coronavirus. Thanks to partners like Abuelo's, No Kid Hungry has been able to grant nearly $80 million to over 2,000 organizations across the country helping to feed kids in need.

"Ending childhood hunger is such an important mission, so we're proud to partner with No Kid Hungry again to help raise funds to make sure kids get the nutritious food they need," said Abuelo's President Robert Lin. "I want to thank all the guests who celebrated Cinco de Mayo with us this year and donated to the cause, and I'm especially grateful to our hardworking Abuelo's team members — thank you."

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 29 full-service restaurants located in nine states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, one in six kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

