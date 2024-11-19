Abuelo's Offers Holiday Gift Card Specials with Extra Perks

Patrons can enjoy gift card deals through December!

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Mexican Margaritas, is giving customers more reasons to celebrate with exclusive gift card specials through December.

Whether you're shopping early, scoring deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or waiting until the last minute, Abuelo's has you covered. Patrons who buy gift cards during the corresponding promotions will receive an extra gift.

Holiday Gift Card Special ( November 19 through December 31 ): Spread holiday cheer and treat yourself to a little extra! For every $50 in gift cards purchased in-store or on abuelos.com, receive a $10 gift.

): Spread holiday cheer and treat yourself to a little extra! For every in gift cards purchased in-store or on abuelos.com, receive a gift. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 4 Day Special ( November 29 – December 2 ): 'Tis the season for deals! For every $100 purchased in gift cards on abuelos.com, receive a $30 gift.

– ): 'Tis the season for deals! For every purchased in gift cards on abuelos.com, receive a gift. Christmas Special ( December 24 and 25): Still shopping for the perfect gift? For every $100 in gift cards purchased on abuelos.com, receive a $30 gift!

and 25): Still shopping for the perfect gift? For every in gift cards purchased on abuelos.com, receive a gift! * Purchases of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant gift cards through third-party retailers do not qualify. Gifts redeemable 1/1/25 – 3/31/25 in-store only at any Abuelo's location.

"Our gift card specials are a great way to give the gift of delicious, hand-crafted meals while also rewarding yourself," said Robert Lin, President of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurants. "We're thrilled to offer holiday deals that make giving for the season easy and rewarding."

Abuelo's invites you to enjoy unique tastes, traditional Tex-Mex items, sip on a legendary hand-crafted Margarita, and dine in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Come, stay awhile, and see what has set Abuelo's apart for 35 years. Find an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant near you at www.abuelos.com/restaurants.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 22 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos .

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

SOURCE Abuelo’s