Abuelo's Raises $10,000 for Honor Flight Network In November "Queso for Heroes" Fundraiser

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, raised $10,000 during its "Queso for Heroes" promotion to celebrate Veterans Day. The funds were raised in partnership with Honor Flight Network, an organization that transports American veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to those who served.

Abuelo's donated $1 to Honor Flight for each sale of its popular Chile con Queso appetizer from Thursday, Nov. 7 to Monday, Nov. 11, in every restaurant location. Restaurant guests also had the opportunity to donate $5 to spin a prize wheel for a chance to win free entrees, appetizers, desserts or queso. Additionally, the company hosted Honor Flight representatives at its Lubbock, Texas location to raise awareness about the Honor Flight Network and its mission.

"We're so grateful to everyone who participated in the promotion at Abuelo's. The Honor Flight Network thanks the entire Abuelo's team for its generous support," said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight. "It's donors and sponsors like Abuelo's who make it possible for Honor Flight to provide veterans with closure, a chance to share their experiences and stories and an opportunity to see firsthand how their sacrifice is honored at memorials in the nation's capital."

Honor Flight transported more than 21,000 veterans in 2018. The non-profit gives top priority to senior veterans as well as veterans who may be terminally ill. The organization honors veterans who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam and plans to expand service to include veterans from more recent conflicts. The organization has flown more than 230,000 veterans since 2005, but the waiting list is long; currently, more than 38,000 are awaiting their Honor Flight.

"Giving back to our communities is an integral part of Abuelo's culture, so we're proud to partner with Honor Flight to salute these heroes," said Bob Lin, President. "I'd like to thank the guests who participated in the Queso for Heroes promotion, and we also deeply appreciate the Abuelo's employees who honored our veterans by making the promotion so successful."

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 35 full-service restaurants located in 12 states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About Honor Flight

The Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 with the mission of transporting our nation's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice. The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of independent Hubs working together in furtherance of the Honor Flight mission. In furtherance of this common goal, we have the opportunity to show our nation's veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. All honored veterans travel at no cost to the veteran. To date, the Honor Flight Network has transported over 230,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

The Honor Flight Network is currently serving veterans from the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War eras. We also serve terminally ill veterans serving during any era. Please visit www.honorflight.org or contact your Regional Hub for information on applying as a veteran or guardian for an Honor Flight trip.

