Abuelo's Salutes America's Veterans with Fundraiser for Honor Flight

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, is paying tribute to America's veterans again this year by partnering with Honor Flight, a nonprofit that transports veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit national memorials that honor U.S. service members. Abuelo's will donate $1 to Honor Flight for each Chile con Queso appetizer sold from Wednesday, November 10 through Sunday, November 14, at every Abuelo's location.

"Our partnership with Abuelo's helps us transport veterans to visit the nation's capital to remember comrades and share their experiences," said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight. "We are grateful to the Abuelo's team and restaurant guests who make this fundraiser a success. Without the generosity and support of donors and sponsors, the services we provide to veterans wouldn't be possible."

"We're proud to partner with Honor Flight to pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed in defense of freedom," said Robert Lin, President of Abuelo's. "Our team members and guests did a wonderful job in past years raising funds for this cause, and we anticipate another successful year. We owe our veterans everything, so it is an honor to salute them again this year with an Honor Flight promotion."

Thanks to sponsors and donors, veterans who participate in Honor Flight trips are able to travel to Washington, D.C. at no cost as a sign of appreciation and gratitude for their service. Veterans on Honor Flight trips get an opportunity to visit memorials and monuments in the capital, pay tribute to lost friends and share their stories with fellow veterans. Find out more at www.honorflight.org.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 27 full-service restaurants located in nine states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About Honor Flight

The Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 with the mission of transporting our nation's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice. The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of independent Hubs working together in furtherance of the Honor Flight mission. In furtherance of this common goal, we have the opportunity to show our nation's veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. All honored veterans travel at no cost to the veteran. To date, the Honor Flight Network has transported over 230,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

The Honor Flight Network is currently serving veterans from the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War eras. We also serve terminally ill veterans serving during any era. Please visit www.honorflight.org or contact your Regional Hub for information on applying as a veteran or guardian for an Honor Flight trip.

