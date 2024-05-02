Abuelo's to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Festive Specials

Patrons can Enjoy $5 drink and app specials all day May 5.

LUBBOCK, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Mexican Margaritas, announced today that all Abuelo's locations will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with festive drink and appetizer specials all day.

Guests dining in on Cinco de Mayo can enjoy Mexican Draft Beers served in a 22 oz. stadium cup, La Grandeza Margaritas, a festive Mexican Flag Margarita served in a 16 oz. logoed plastic cup and their signature Chile con Queso appetizer for just $5 (while supplies last). Special pricing for items will be in effect all day on Sunday, May 5.

"Cinco de Mayo is the perfect reason to dine-in and enjoy a delicious drink and appetizer at Abuelo's. What better way to celebrate than $5 specials all day long?," said Brian Bell, Vice President of Marketing and Beverage for Abuelo's Mexican Restaurants. "We have a wide selection of unique and new entrées to pair our specials with, and we hope our patrons will come out and celebrate with us."

Enjoy an Abuelo's Margarita or Mexican Draft Beer with their wide selection of unique House Specialties and delicious appetizers. See the dedication that Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has to providing the freshest ingredients and perfect Margaritas at www.youtube.com/abuelosTV. Find an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant near you at www.abuelos.com/restaurants.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 25 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos .

