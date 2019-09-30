Abuelo's to Present $12,000 Raised to Help End Childhood Hunger to No Kid Hungry

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its 30th anniversary in July, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant joined thousands of restaurants across the nation to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, an organization which supports programs to help the 1 in 7 children in America who live with hunger. Today at 10:30 a.m. CT, Abuelo's will present a check for $12,000 to No Kid Hungry at the Abuelo's location in Plano, TX. The amount Abuelo's raised is enough to provide up to 120,000 meals for hungry children.

Known from coast to coast for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, Abuelo's celebrated its 25th anniversary five years ago by raising money for No Kid Hungry. The restaurant chain was proud to celebrate the 30-year milestone with another month-long fundraiser for this worthy cause, raising funds each Thursday in July at all locations by collecting donations and giving away appetizers, authentic Mexican entrees, tasty desserts, delicious queso and stylish Abuelo's swag.

"Supporting our communities is deeply ingrained in the Abuelo's culture," said Bob Lin, President. "We sponsor and participate in a variety of charitable programs nationwide to help kids, foster learning, support our military and much more. We were proud to work with No Kid Hungry again to celebrate another significant anniversary in the business, and we're especially proud of the guests who made the fundraiser a huge success and the Abuelo's employees who made it all possible."

The $12,000 raised to support No Kid Hungry's work will connect vulnerable children to effective nutrition programs like school breakfast and summer meals as well as create public-private partnerships that work together to identify and break down barriers to giving children access to meals. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 35 full-service restaurants located in 12 states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

