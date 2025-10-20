Abundant Venture Partners Accelerates National Growth with New Health System Alliance Members and Pediatric Cohort Launch

Endeavor Health, Henry Ford Health, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Nemours Children's Health, Northwestern Medicine, and Rush Health sign on to build high value companies that benefit both healthcare providers and families.

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Six months after launching the Abundant Platform, Abundant Venture Partners has added several leading health systems to its Alliance, bringing the total to 22 healthcare provider organizations. The firm has also introduced a dedicated pediatric cohort, convening leading institutions from across the country to co-develop innovations designed for the specialized needs of pediatric care.

The platform continues to accelerate commercialization of high-potential healthcare ventures through the Abundant Venture Studio, ensure early market adoption across its provider network, and drive scale with strategically aligned, provider-backed seed and Series A funds. In May, virtual cardiology startup Auxira was launched via the platform in partnership with MedStar Health.

"Working alongside our pediatric partners is especially inspiring," explained Katie Edge, Senior Vice President, Abundant Alliance. "As we've engaged with both standalone pediatric systems and pediatric hospitals inside of larger health systems, we've seen an extraordinary spirit of innovation. They have a deep commitment to providing high quality care for children and families while shaping the future of hospital operations."

Health system members of the Abundant Platform play a pivotal role as co-developers, early adopters, and aligned owners of opportunities uncovered via the Abundant Platform. "At Lurie Children's, we've long focused on innovation within pediatrics," Tom Shanley, MD, President and CEO, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. "We've been particularly impressed by the perspective Abundant brings to our field from serving health systems across the broader ecosystem."

Abundant plans to select up to eight additional healthcare organizations to join the Abundant Alliance, and is actively reviewing early-stage startups and entrepreneurs for innovations that offer high value and sustainable solutions to healthcare institutions. To learn more or be considered, visit abundantventurepartners.com.

Founded in 2011, Abundant Venture Partners has developed a collaboration platform that grows high value, sustainable companies to benefit healthcare providers. The platform accelerates commercialization through the Abundant Venture Studio, ensures rapid adoption via the Abundant Alliance of healthcare providers, and drives scale with aligned, provider-backed seed and Series A venture funds. Through a unique combination of aligned ownership, capital efficiency, and focus on strategic impact, Abundant is directing more than $80 billion in healthcare provider buying power toward opportunities that shave years and millions of dollars off the traditional healthcare innovation process. To date, the firm has made 36 investments and founded 19 companies.

