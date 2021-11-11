Abundant Wealth Management Is Now a Retirement Income Store

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Income Store® (https://theretirementincomestore.com) is proud to announce that Abundant Wealth Management (https://abundantwealthmanagement.com) in Dallas, Texas is now A Retirement Income Store®.

The Retirement Income Store is comprised of a national network of financial advisors who specialize in helping clients generate ongoing streams of income they can count on in retirement. Since its inception, Abundant Wealth Management (AWM) has been on a mission to help protect their clients' assets from risk and uncertainty.

As a Retirement Income Store, AWM focuses on helping those who are retired or nearing retirement take a more sensible approach to planning and saving for retirement known as Investing for Income. By helping clients reduce their exposure to growth-based financial strategies, AWM can help clients transform their savings into a renewable source of interest and dividend payments they can count well into retirement.

Founder Eric Lardner believes that managing money wisely means being knowledgeable about all your options. That's why AWM places a heavy emphasis on financial education. It's this focus on education that led the firm to join the national network of like-minded financial advisors known as The Retirement Income Store.

About the Retirement Income Store: Launched nationally in January of 2019, The Retirement Income Store is a subsidiary of Sound Income Strategies, LLC. The Retirement Income Store is comprised of a national network of Income Specialists who actively manage their clients' portfolios with the goal of helping maximize income first, and opportunities for growth second.

About Abundant Wealth Management: Founded by Eric Lardner, Abundant Wealth Management serves the needs of those who are retired or nearing retirement. AWM specializes in providing retirement planning services designed to educate clients about the best options available to help them meet their financial objectives. Dedicated to the core principles of trust and integrity, AWM always places the needs and interests of their clients first and foremost. Services provided include financial planning, investment management, insurance, and asset preservation.

For more information contact:

Erika Wilson, [email protected], (954)870-6720

Investment Advisory Services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory Firm. Abundant Wealth management and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are not associated entities. Abundant Wealth Management is a franchisee of The Retirement Income Store®, LLC. The Retirement Income Store®, LLC and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.

SOURCE The Retirement Income Store

