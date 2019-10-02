Abundant Wealth Strategies Founder and CEO Melissa Attanasio Earns the Women's Choice Award®

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abundant Wealth Strategies, a generational wealth advisory firm for high-net-worth individuals, announces that their Founder and CEO, Melissa Attanasio, CFP®, CDFA®, MAFF® has been recognized as a leading expert for females in the finance industry for 2019.

Melissa has attained this elite status that represents less than 1% of financial advisors in the U.S. This award distinctly sets apart advisors for their commitment to the women they serve. She has been published in Kiplinger, Thrive Global, Yahoo! News and Yahoo! Finance.

"As a woman business owner, it is an honor to be named as a Women's Choice advisor. My commitment is to provide a financial healing practice to those I serve and empower on a daily basis," stated Attanasio.

Since the launch of her career over 27 years ago, Attanasio has become a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, and a Master Analyst in Financial Forensics®. All these accreditations further demonstrate her commitment to her clientele.

Attanasio became a CDFA® professional in 2005 and founded Divorce Strategies Group in order to fulfill the needs of her clientele. She continues to strengthen her skills and remain on the cutting edge of knowledge by attending various education conferences for the AICPA, AAML, and IDFA. She is sought out in the family law community for her expertise.

The Women's Choice Award was founded by Delia Passi, the former Publisher of Working Mother magazine. The intent of the Women's Choice Award Financial Advisor Program, created by WomenCertified Inc., is to provide females with a collective source of financial advisors that deserve recognition for their quality of work, as well as their loyalty to working with women and empowering them.

For media inquiries, please contact Ashley Wolf of Flackable at (866) 225-0920 ext. 107 or ashley@flackable.com.

Melissa Attanasio, CFP®, CDFA®, MAFF® is the Founder and CEO of Abundant Wealth Strategies and Divorce Strategies Group. Abundant Wealth Strategies is a wealth advisory firm founded in 1992. The firm specializes in financial matters and comprehensive cash flow management for high-net-worth individuals, amongst them, women in transition.

