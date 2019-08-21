Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies Market is Projected to Grow at a Healthy Annualized Rate of 16% Till 2030, Claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies Market, 2019-2030" report to its list of offerings.

Formulations that are capable of preventing an active pharmacological substance from being misused, offer a reliable way to limit the recreational / off-prescription drug use and its associated consequences. Several different types of abuse deterrent technologies have been developed in the last few years, which leverage either one or more of the following approaches to prevent abuse: physical / chemical barriers, agonist / antagonist combinations, aversive agents and prodrug format.

To order this 280+ page report, which features 65+ figures and 90+ tables, please visit this link

Key Market Insights

Close to 60 abuse deterrent formulation technologies are currently available / under development

Nearly half of the technologies that we came across are based on the physical / chemical barriers approach; these are followed by the technologies that use agonist / antagonist combinations (11%) and prodrug approach (11%).

Opioids are presently the primary target drug class for abuse deterrent product development

Over 75% of technology providers claim to be focused on developing tools to formulate safer and abuse proof versions of prescription pain medication. Other drug classes that represent likely candidates for tamper proofing include central nervous system (CNS) depressants and stimulants.

Over 8,000 patents have been filed / granted, since 2000

Of these, close to 5,000 patents related to abuse deterrent formulations and technologies were filed / granted in the US alone. Other key regions with significant intellectual capital include (in decreasing order of number of patents filed / granted) Australia, Europe, Canada, Mexico and China.

The partnership activity between drug and technology developers is anticipated to increase in the mid long term

Majority of the agreements (24%) established in the past were observed to have been focused on licensing and commercialization of abuse deterrent products. This was followed by agreements signed for the development of abuse deterrent formulations (22%), in the period 2013-2019 (till March).

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 95% of the market share by 2030

The abuse deterrent formulation technologies market is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the next decade. Further, the market for technologies targeting opioids is expected to capture the majority share in the coming years.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this link

Key Questions Answered

What are the key drug classes that can be targeted for development of abuse deterrent formulations?

What are the most popular types of abuse deterrence approaches?

Who are the leading abuse deterrent technology providers in the market?

Which are the most popular abuse deterrent formulation technologies across players belonging to different peer groups?

What are the most popular types of partnership agreements in this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the abuse deterrent formulation technologies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of drug class

Opioids



CNS Depressants



CNS Stimulants

Type of abuse deterrence approach

Physical / Chemical Barriers



Agonist / Antagonist Combinations



Aversion Approach



Prodrug Approach



Abuse Deterrent Drug Delivery Systems

Type of end product

Tablets



Capsules



Thin Films



Others

Key geographical regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom abuse deterrent formulation technologies are promising alternatives for addressing the concerns associated with prescription drug abuse, specifically opioids. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Greg Sturmer (President and Chief Executive Officer, Elysium Therapeutics)

(President and Chief Executive Officer, Elysium Therapeutics) Aia Malik (Commercial Development Manager, Healthcare, Lucideon)

The research covers brief profiles of several companies (including those listed below); each profile features an overview and key highlights of the company, financial information (if available), a description of its abuse deterrent formulation technology(s), and the recent developments and future outlook.

Acura Pharmaceuticals

Altus Formulation

BioDelivery Sciences International

CIMA LABS

Elysium Therapeutics

Grünenthal

Intellipharmaceutics

Purdue Pharma

TITAN Pharmaceuticals

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/abuse-deterrent-formulation-technologies-market-2019-2030/263.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800-3415

Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

SOURCE Roots Analysis