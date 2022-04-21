Abused Inmates of New Jersey's Women's Prison Allege New Jersey Department of Corrections Failed to Meet Deadline for Payments

The enforcement action, filed yesterday in state Superior Court ( Nobles et al. v. Anderson, et al. HNT-L-145-19, Brown et al. v. NJDOC et al., HNT-L-76-19 ), alleges the state failed to meet its April 11 payment deadline and that "judicial intervention is necessary to protect the rights of the class members." The filing asks the court to compel compliance with the settlement agreement's deadlines.

Attorneys for the class described the state's conduct as "extremely disappointing," and noted that there have been previous issues with the state's adherence to other aspects of the court-approved settlement

The class action settlement applies to all women incarcerated at Edan Mahan from 2014 through 2021. The Plaintiffs are represented by Oliver Barry (Barry, Corrado & Grassi, PC), Martin Schrama and Stefanie Colella-Walsh (Stark & Stark), Mark Frost (Mark Frost & Associates), and Shauna Friedman, David Cedar, and Gerald Williams (Williams Cedar, LLC). The Department of Corrections is represented by Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi, PC.

