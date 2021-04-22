Abveris Deploys Second Berkeley Lights Beacon® System to Expand Single B Cell Antibody Discovery Capacity

CANTON, Mass., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abveris, Inc., Boston's leader in antibody discovery services, today announced the deployment of a second Berkeley Lights, Inc. Beacon® optofluidic system to enable expansion of the Abveris antibody discovery offering.

The Abveris Single B Cell Antibody Discovery workflow was first announced in 2019 with the acquisition of the initial Beacon system. In combination with DiversimAb™ hyperimmune mice and/or industry-leading humanized mice, this workflow provides best-in-class antibody discovery solutions to a rapidly growing partner base in the biopharma industry. Over the last two years, Abveris has successfully delivered panels of fully characterized lead antibody candidates for over 30 discovery programs using the Berkeley Lights platform, including 21 campaigns targeting cell surface receptors.

The introduction of a second Beacon system to the Abveris workflow enables increased throughput for campaigns requiring larger panels of candidate antibodies. Additionally, it improves the screening capacity for workflows necessitating complex, high-resolution functional screens while providing additional opportunities for continued innovation of new capabilities on the instrument. As a result of experience and added capacity, Abveris is offering flexible business terms, including success-based structures to align organizational incentives.

"We have spent the last two years prioritizing scientific innovation on the Beacon system and we have been pleased with the results," commented Colby Souders, Chief Scientific Officer at Abveris. "Incorporating a second Beacon system will allow us to accelerate this innovation and continue to develop additional techniques for high-content single cell interrogation. Ultimately, we aim to provide rapid solutions for antibody discovery campaigns that would otherwise be impossible using alternative techniques or technologies."

"We are thrilled to help enable the high-quality results that helped to propel Abveris' recent rapid growth," said John Proctor, Ph.D. SVP, Antibody Therapeutics, Berkeley Lights. "As they expand capacity with a second Beacon, we look forward to seeing Abveris further become a leader in rapid antibody discovery against a broad range of targets."

About Abveris:



Abveris is Boston's premier antibody discovery company providing contract research services to the biopharma industry. Abveris applies advanced immunization methods combined with B cell screening and hybridoma-based antibody discovery technologies to provide comprehensive gene-to-antibody discovery services. Abveris is developing the next generation of biologics, cell therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics in partnership with global biopharma leaders.

Abveris has delivered successfully on over 100 therapeutic antibody campaigns against cell surface receptors, and three of the programs have successfully proceeded to the clinic.

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect™ chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

The Berkeley Lights Platform and the Berkeley Lights' Beacon® and Lightning™ systems and Culture Station™ instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

