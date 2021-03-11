Abveris Named as One of the Best Places to Work in 2021

CANTON, Mass., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Abveris a Best Places to Work award. The organization sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.

Best Places to Work 2021

"At the heart of Abveris is a team of highly dedicated and collectively motivated individuals with a strong passion for advancing science through the use of new and innovative technologies," commented Tracey Mullen, CEO of Abveris. "Our team is both our biggest asset and primary differentiator. As such, we find it imperative to prioritize the personal and professional growth of every individual employee. We are honored to be recognized as a Best Places to Work winner, and we have our team to thank for this award."

"Congratulations to Abveris for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "This clearly was the most challenging year for many companies, and it is clear this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team."

About Abveris

Abveris is Boston's premier antibody discovery company providing contract research services to the biopharma industry. Abveris applies advanced immunization methods combined with B cell screening and hybridoma-based antibody discovery technologies to provide comprehensive gene-to-antibody discovery services. Abveris is developing the next generation of biologics, cell therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics in partnership with global biopharma leaders. Additional information about Abveris is available at www.abveris.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Gary Ng

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Maria Jimenez

Business Intelligence Group

+1 (909) 529-2737

[email protected]

SOURCE Abveris