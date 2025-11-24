Abyrx and Kairuku Launch MedEdge Holdings with $450 Million Transaction

Management-led buyout and new capital will fund acquisitions of commercial-stage surgical product companies and accelerate growth

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abyrx, Inc. and Kairuku, Inc. today announced the closing of a combined $450 million transaction that includes a management-led buyout and new capital dedicated to acquiring commercial-stage surgical product companies. The investment will be managed within MedEdge Holdings LLC. This newly formed holding company will use its ownership of Abyrx and Kairuku as the foundation for a broader growth strategy. By bringing the two companies under a single entity, MedEdge is creating a platform that pairs Abryx's proven surgical products with Kairuku's scalable commercial software, enabling faster expansion while reducing the complexity surgeons and hospitals face in sourcing surgical products.

Abyrx develops, manufactures, and commercializes the Montage® and Permatage® settable adhesive bone putties, used across trauma, orthopedic, spine, cardiothoracic, craniomaxillofacial, extremity, and sports medicine procedures. With hundreds of thousands of uses over more than a decade, these products are leaders within their categories. The company will leverage its profitable operations to accelerate pipeline development and future growth.

Kairuku's SaaS platform helps medical product manufacturers, sales representatives, and healthcare facilities manage products and services at the point of care—tracking inventory, coordinating case support, managing compensation, and streamlining communication through desktop and mobile applications. Through this system, Abyrx works seamlessly with a diverse network of independent agents and large-company representatives without channel conflict, enabling thousands of reps to support hundreds of thousands of operating room procedures each year.

The new capital will enable MedEdge Holdings to acquire and in-license additional commercial-stage surgical products. Initial efforts will focus on products with early commercial traction that offer clear improvements over legacy technologies used in the same surgical settings where Abyrx's products are already established. Priority will be given to proprietary, competitively priced products with attractive margins and strong alignment with Abyrx's and Kairuku's existing distribution channels. MedEdge expects to acquire 10–15 companies over the next several years, each anticipated to be immediately accretive and to have meaningful growth potential.

Leadership Commentary

John J. Pacifico, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abyrx and creator of Kairuku, said, "In founding Abryx, we set a course to consolidate the biomaterials marketplace with a first-in-class polymer technology platform that could address a variety of unmet needs in surgery. Our goal was to create products that were better than the solutions they replaced—products that were easy for surgeons to use, offered at a fair price, and available to every surgeon in every operating room."

Over more than a decade, Abyrx successfully advanced a series of next-generation technologies, ultimately achieving regulatory clearance for its flagship Montage and Permatage products. In parallel, the Kairuku platform was deployed across the sales organization to simplify collaboration, track utilization, record sales, calculate commissions, and support the company's growth.

Pacifico added:

"From the start, we were inspired by a vision to improve biosurgical technologies and the way products are delivered to operating rooms. This new MedEdge Holdings structure allows us to bring better products to surgeons with far less complexity—giving hospitals a simpler, more reliable way to access the technologies they need. It also strengthens our ability to partner with manufacturers that want a more efficient, scalable path into the operating room. I'm grateful to our teams, our sales partners, and the clinicians who have believed in this mission from the beginning."

John Cleary of Dentons served as lead counsel on the transaction. Valuations for Abyrx and Kairuku were not disclosed.

About Abyrx

Abyrx develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of biosurgical solutions, including the Hemasorb® family of bone hemostats and the market-leading Montage® and Permatage® settable, adhesive products. Canaan Partners co-led the company's first institutional financing and has remained its largest active investor and a board member since inception. The company's products are protected by more than 80 issued and pending patents.

About Kairuku

Kairuku is a proprietary desktop and mobile software platform that allows surgical product companies and in-room product representatives to collaborate seamlessly and without channel conflict. Since its launch in 2010, Kairuku has enabled the formation of a national sales channel comprising thousands of representatives across surgical specialties and has supported the processing of hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and commissions. The company has been funded solely by its founders.

About MedEdge Holdings

MedEdge Holdings is a newly formed holding company established in connection with the acquisitions of Abyrx, Inc. and Kairuku, Inc. MedEdge acquires, manages, and builds commercial-stage surgical product companies.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tim Brons

[email protected]

SOURCE Abyrx, Inc.